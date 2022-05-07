ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Hubert Davis in Dallas to watch former Tar Heels

By Zack Pearson
 3 days ago

The Western Conference playoff series between the Dallas Mavericks and Phoenix Suns shifted to Texas for Game 3 on Friday night, and before the Mavericks cut the series lead to 2-1, a few former UNC basketball standouts met with a special guest.

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis was in town to watch the game and met with Cameron Johnson , Theo Pinson and Reggie Bullock before the game. Davis made the trip down to Dallas to see a few former Tar Heels battle in a key game for the series. Check out the photo they took ahead of the game below:

Bullock came up big for the Mavericks in the win, scoring 15 points and grabbing 4 rebounds in 41 minutes. He also continued to play stellar defense in the series.

Johnson scored just 6 points in the loss while Pinson did not play.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

