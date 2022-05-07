ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

More charges added in case against local Richland photographer

By Tiffany Rigby
WIS-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said Gregg Martin was previously charged with engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and unlawful conduct towards a child. Martin was originally arrested...

www.wistv.com

County
Richland County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
City
Alvin, SC
Richland County, SC
WIS-TV

One dead and two injured in Richland Co. car accident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 Northbound took the life of one and injured two. According to Lance Corporal Nick Pye of SCHP Troop 6, the accident took place early Saturday morning and involved three vehicles. One vehicle hit two cars, causing a tractor to hit a guard...
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia PD investigating a body at Elmwood Avenue

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said they found an unidentified female body Monday afternoon in the 600 block of Elmwood Avenue. The Richland County Coroner’s Office is conducting an autopsy into the body to find a cause of death. We will have more on this investigation...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

SLED investigating a Kershaw County drug investigation arrest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Kershaw County Sheriff’s Deputy is under investigation by SLED after being suspended Monday. The Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) drug unit arrested a suspect in an investigation. A video distributed online shows a deputy striking the man with closed fist during the arrest.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
