McAvoy tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. The Bruins will have one of their top defenseman available for Game 5 against the Hurricanes after all. Charlie McAvoy cleared the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols and will play on Tuesday, The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter reported. McAvoy tested positive for the virus on Sunday with the announcement of his test coming less than an hour prior to the Bruins’ Game 4 win.

BOSTON, MA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO