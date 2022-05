Just as Marvel movie fans were getting the chance to see “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” on May 6, they were also getting an update from James Gunn that filming had officially wrapped on “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.” The end of production marked the finish line for Dave Bautista’s MCU tenure as Drax the Destroyer, a role he has repeatedly said he is retiring from after this third “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie.

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO