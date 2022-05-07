Report: Manchester United Interested in Signing Crystal Palace Winger Michael Olise

Manchester United are supposedly interested in the possibility of signing Crystal Palace winger, Michael Olise this summer according to a new report.

United are said to bolster their squad all over the pitch this season with new manager Erik Ten Hag set to be backed with a huge budget in the transfer window.

United have already been linked with a number of players this summer in a variety of areas across the pitch.

The Red Devils will need to invest in their squad this summer to be able to attempt to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City next season.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

According to a report from The Transfer Exchange Show, "Manchester United are interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise this summer. He has a release clause of around £35m. Olise has been advised by family members to stay in South London, but Palace would be forced to sell."

Olise has shown his talent at Palace and is known to be a target for a number of English sides this summer.

