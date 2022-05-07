ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United Interested in Signing Crystal Palace Winger Michael Olise

By Alex Wallace
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uxVY0_0fWMGcRa00

Manchester United are supposedly interested in the possibility of signing Crystal Palace winger, Michael Olise this summer according to a new report.

Manchester United are supposedly interested in the possibility of signing Crystal Palace winger, Michael Olise this summer according to a new report.

United are said to bolster their squad all over the pitch this season with new manager Erik Ten Hag set to be backed with a huge budget in the transfer window.

United have already been linked with a number of players this summer in a variety of areas across the pitch.

The Red Devils will need to invest in their squad this summer to be able to attempt to compete with the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City next season.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

According to a report from The Transfer Exchange Show, "Manchester United are interested in signing Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise this summer. He has a release clause of around £35m. Olise has been advised by family members to stay in South London, but Palace would be forced to sell."

Olise has shown his talent at Palace and is known to be a target for a number of English sides this summer.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Robbie Savage
Person
Michael Olise
Person
Paul Pogba
BBC

Leicester 1-2 Everton: Pick of the stats

Everton have won an away top-flight match for the first time in 15 games since beating Brighton back in August in their third game of the season. The Toffees have ended their run of seven consecutive away defeats. Leicester have conceded 15 Premier League goals from corners this season, the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Crystal Palace#The Red Devils
BBC

Arsenal 2-1 Leeds: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to Match of the Day: "We started extremely well. We were determined and created chance after chance. And then playing against 10 men it is always more complicated. "We controlled the game really well. It became nervy and you start to defend that result." On...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo 'discusses Manchester United future in private meetings with Sir Alex Ferguson'... with the legendary manager keen for the 37-year-old to 'protect his legacy' and stay at Old Trafford

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly held private meetings with Sir Alex Ferguson to discuss his Manchester United future. The Portuguese superstar played at Old Trafford for six seasons under the legendary manager after being signed as an 18-year-old. Following 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus, he returned to the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Chelsea 4-2 Man Utd: Chelsea win historic third successive WSL title

Chelsea won a historic third successive Women's Super League title in dramatic fashion on the final day of the season with victory over Manchester United. Sam Kerr scored two stunning volleys in the second half as Chelsea came from behind in a six-goal thriller. The Blues, who win the league...
FIFA
FOX Sports

Fiorentina revives chances for Europe with 2-0 win over Roma

ROME (AP) — Fiorentina beat Roma 2-0 in Serie A on Monday to revive its chances of qualifying for Europe following three straight losses. Nicolas Gonzalez converted a penalty and Giacomo Bonaventura doubled the advantage after only 11 minutes in Florence. Fiorentina moved up to seventh place, level on...
UEFA
FOX Sports

Birthday boy Tonali scores 2 as Milan beats Verona to go top

MILAN (AP) — Sandro Tonali celebrated his 22nd birthday by scoring two goals that took AC Milan a step closer to its first Serie A title in 11 years. Milan won 3-1 at Hellas Verona on Sunday thanks mainly to a goal in each half from Tonali after Davide Faraoni had given the home side the lead. Rafael Leão set up both goals for Tonali.
SOCCER
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
625
Followers
892
Post
169K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy