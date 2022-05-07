ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Man Shot in Leg in Baltimore’s Northwest District

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

BALTIMORE, MD – The Baltimore Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 2

Related
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
Daily Voice

Baltimore Murder Victim, 19, Was Devoted Mechanic

Support is surging for a 19-year-old Baltimore shooting victim who died after being shot in the chest late last month. Adrian Morris was killed on the 5400 block of Belair Road around 7:35 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, city police said. Terrill Johnson was arrested in his murder on Monday, May 2.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Downtown Baltimore Residents React To Shooting Outside Hippodrome Theatre

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A shooting on the steps of the Hippodrome Theatre, while a broadway show was going on inside, shook a typically quiet block of downtown Baltimore Wednesday night. Officers on patrol responded to Eutaw Street around 8 p.m. to find a 25-year-old man shot multiple times in the chest.  Taylor, the manager at Forno, a restaurant across the street, says she saw people running into the theatre for safety after the shooting. “You’re like ‘is it a gunshot or a car going off’ you know what I mean? But unfortunately, it was a gunshot,” she said. Nashua Thomas, who lives in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Violent Crime
WTOP

An estimated 85,000 occupied housing units in Baltimore have ‘dangerous lead hazards,’ report says

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. There are an estimated 85,087 occupied housing units in Baltimore with “dangerous lead hazards” — and the total price tag for lead abatement work on those units could be between $2.5 billion and $4.2 billion, according to a recent report from the Abell Foundation.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Children, 12 & 13, Steal Car From West Baltimore Body Shop

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two boys, 12 and 13, were arrested after they stole a car Thursday morning from a West Baltimore body shop and drove “recklessly” through the city before crashing in Baltimore County, police said. The duo allegedly entered the yard of Moss Garage Shop on the 100 block of South Warwick Avenue at 9:30 a.m. and worked together to steal the car. Police said one child broke into a vehicle window and rammed another vehicle in the yard blocking the exit. The other child reportedly held open the gate to the garage yard so they could get away. A mechanic at...
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Baltimore

At Least Ten Shot, Two Killed Since Monday in Baltimore; Mayor, Commissioner Address Juvenile Crime

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — At least ten people have been shot since Monday in Baltimore and two have been killed. Eric Smithrick, Jr. is among the victims. He died shortly after being dropped off at Johns Hopkins Hospital Monday. May 2 Mr. Eric Smithrick Jr. was dropped off at a Baltimore hospital with gunshot wounds. He died from those injuries. Police need information on who shot Mr. Smithrick and where he was shot. Submit a tip at 1-866-7-LOCKUP. Reward up to $8,000 @BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/NdqjrN4hkn — MCS Maryland (@MCSMaryland) May 5, 2022 Friday afternoon, someone shot two people on North Avenue. Double shooting...
BALTIMORE, MD
NottinghamMD.com

Stabbing reported in Rosedale, assault & robbery reported in White Marsh

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating two of local crimes that were reported this week. At just before 1:30 p.m. on Monday, April 25, two individuals got into a verbal argument in the 10700-block of Pulaski Highway in White Marsh (21162). The suspect’s relative got out of a car and assaulted the victim, then stole his cell phone. The relative was located … Continue reading "Stabbing reported in Rosedale, assault & robbery reported in White Marsh" The post Stabbing reported in Rosedale, assault & robbery reported in White Marsh appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
WBAL Radio

Baltimore's latest homicide victim found near school in Highlandtown

Baltimore's latest homicide appears to have occurred near a school in Highlandtown. City police say officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to the 200 block of South Eaton Street, on the street outside Highlandtown Elementary/Middle School. When officers arrived, they found a 30-year-old man unresponsive, suffering from an apparent gunshot...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

89K+
Followers
53K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy