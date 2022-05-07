Traffic Alert: Trees Down on North Beauregard Street

Two barges are now stopped in the Potomac River after breaking loose this weekend and making their way down choppy waters in West Virginia, according to authorities. First a "construction barge carrying a Caterpillar excavator and other equipment" broke loose on Saturday evening, followed by another barge on Sunday afternoon, Christiana Hanson, a spokesperson for the Chesapeake and Ohio Canal National Historical Park, said.

