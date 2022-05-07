ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unexpected discovery reveals massive, mysterious figures inside an Alabama cave

By Ashley Strickland
CNN
CNN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This week, explore a cave containing massive Native American artwork, meet critically endangered porpoises, delight in a galactic dance, go deep beneath the Antarctic ice, and...

Marvin Cezair
2d ago

it amazes me when they tell you how many fish or in the ocean,or how many of these they have left in the ocean,,how do they know when 95 percent of the ocean has never been explored???Things are washing up on shores around the world that scientists have said been instinct for thousands of yrs..So who really knows..The ocean holds many secrets

9
Kawaii Cube
2d ago

Did you know that native Americans are no longer viewed as Asians? Why? Because these people have forgotten their homeland. Once forgotten, that's the end of the old culture. A new one is born.

16
sitka49
2d ago

600 million light-years from earth, "and they'll eventually merge" with the light we see which is in the past , wouldn't they have merged already moved on, or disappeared by now ?

4
