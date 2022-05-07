Denver police identify alleged Broadway shooter

Derron Harris Courtesy of the Denver Police Department

A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting one and seriously injuring another in an Enterprise-Rent-A-Car parking lot on Friday.

Police said Derron Harris is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.

He was arrested on Friday after an eyewitness "pointed out the suspect" to officers, Joe Montoya, division chief of investigations at the Denver Police Department said on Friday.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the car rental company that is located between Third and Fourth Avenues along North Broadway.

A man and woman were shot in the parking lot and taken to a hospital where the man later died. Denver police did not provide an updated status of the women, but she was last known to be in critical condition.

Investigators were searching for another person of interest who was seeing driving and dropping off the alleged shooter. Police said on Saturday they located the woman, but she is not facing charges.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.