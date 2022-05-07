ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver police identify alleged Broadway shooter

By David Mullen david.mullen@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
 3 days ago
Derron Harris Courtesy of the Denver Police Department

A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder for allegedly fatally shooting one and seriously injuring another in an Enterprise-Rent-A-Car parking lot on Friday.

Police said Derron Harris is being held on suspicion of first-degree murder.

He was arrested on Friday after an eyewitness "pointed out the suspect" to officers, Joe Montoya, division chief of investigations at the Denver Police Department said on Friday.

The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the parking lot of the car rental company that is located between Third and Fourth Avenues along North Broadway.

A man and woman were shot in the parking lot and taken to a hospital where the man later died. Denver police did not provide an updated status of the women, but she was last known to be in critical condition.

Investigators were searching for another person of interest who was seeing driving and dropping off the alleged shooter. Police said on Saturday they located the woman, but she is not facing charges.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

CBS Denver

Juan Kareem Haynes Identified As Suspect In Pursuit That Left Denver Police SUV On Roof, 2 Officers Injured

DENVER (CBS4)– The man who led Denver police officers on a pursuit on Thursday afternoon, that ended with a police SUV on its roof and two officers injured, has been identified. Juan Kareem Haynes is being held for investigation of first-degree assault and vehicular eluding. Juan Kareem Haynes (credit: Denver Police) Police responded to a shooting near West 1st Avenue and Knox Court about 4:30 p.m. Thursday. The victim in the shooting, an adult male, was rushed to the hospital and expected to survive. An officer spotted the suspect, later identified as Haynes, in a vehicle and tried to pull him over. Haynes refused to stop and police authorized a pursuit because he was wanted in a shooting. (credit: CBS) Officers conducted a forced stop maneuver which caused the vehicle to stop. Haynes was taken into custody. During that maneuver, the police SUV rolled onto its roof. Both officers inside the SUV were taken to the hospital and released with minor injuries. (credit: CBS) According to DPD’s vehicle pursuit policy, “the Denver Police Department is to balance the need for immediate apprehension of a suspect with the need to protect the public from danger caused by the pursuit.”
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Pat And Shannon Huhn Identified As Couple From Cincinnati Shot While Renting Car In Denver

(CBS4) – A man and his wife visiting from Cincinnati are the two people who were shot while renting a car in Denver Friday afternoon. Pat Huhn died following the shooting, and his wife, Shannon, was hospitalized for her injuries, Huhn’s employer and a local high school principal confirmed to CBS4. Three heartbreaking days later, the answers are few and far between for those close to Pat and Shannon Huhn. In town from their home in the Cincinnati area, the loving couple was confronted by a gunman in Denver. (credit: CBS) Police said it all happened at the Enterprise Rent-A-Car near South Broadway...
DENVER, CO
