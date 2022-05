Lost amidst the doom and gloom that is the American auto market’s continued inflationary pricing bubble (built on the back of chip shortages and supply-chain woes), has been the rebirth of a long-dormant niche: compact trucks. In the past 12 months both Ford (the Maverick) and Hyundai (the Santa Cruz) have jumped into the pint-size pickup pool with entries that trade the bulk of their larger siblings for a crossover-based driving experience that doesn’t skimp on practicality. And drivers seem to love it.

