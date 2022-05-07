The 10 Greatest Websites for Xbox Fans

A new Nintendo Switch Online freebie saves subscribers $20. In addition to new Sega Genesis games, Switch Online subscribers on Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED have been offered an additional freebie, but there's a catch; it's limited to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members, the more premium version of the subscription service that gets you access to N64 games, Sega Genesis games, exclusive icons, and apparently free DLC for Switch games. If you're an Expansion Pack owner, you can now download the Splatoon 2: Octo Expansion, which normally costs $20, for free. The news was shared alongside today's release date announcement for Splatoon 3.
