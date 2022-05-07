The 10 Greatest Websites for Xbox Fans

A new PSN leak has revealed the return of one of the best PS1 games alongside an equally nostalgic PS1 classic and a PSP classic as well. Next month, Playstation Plus is expanding with two new tiers, PS Plus Premium and PS Plus Extra. The latter simply combines PS Plus with access to a vast library of PS4 and PS5 games. The former does this and also gives subscribers access to PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. For the latter, a bunch of PlayStation games from yesteryear need to be re-rated for release and uploaded to PSN, which in turn is leading to a variety of leaks. The latest is a PSN leak and has revealed three games that are going to be part of the PS Plus Premium library at launch.

