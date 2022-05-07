ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea collapses to 2-2 EPL draw in front of new ownership

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MkD5Z_0fWMCbhh00
1 of 4

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea’s prospective new ownership watched Romelu Lukaku score his first English Premier League goals in 2022 before the team collapsed to 2-2 against Wolverhampton on Saturday, leaving work still to do to wrap up Champions League qualification.

Lukaku netted twice in a two-minute span early in the second half in a rare start in the league for the Belgium striker. Lukaku has struggled in the first season of his second spell at Chelsea after being the club’s headline summer signing at a record fee of $135 million.

Among those inside Stamford Bridge to see his first league goal since Dec. 29 was Todd Boehly, the part-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers who is fronting a consortium that has agreed on buyout terms for the 2.5 billion-pound ($3.1 billion) purchase of Chelsea — the most lucrative ever for a sports team worldwide. The deal was announced hours before kickoff, meaning there was the feel of something of a new era inside the ground.

Chelsea still has to finish off a season that should end with the club back in the Champions League, but that is not certain.

Goals by Francisco Trincao, in the 79th, and Conor Coady, a header in the seventh minute of stoppage time from virtually the last touch of the game, left Thomas Tuchel’s third-placed team four points of fourth-placed Arsenal, which meets Leeds on Sunday.

Tottenham is two points further back in fifth.

Chelsea has three league games left, along with the FA Cup final against Liverpool.

The Premier League must still approve the consortium as the new ownership and the British government has to sign off under the terms of the license that allows Chelsea to continue operating as a business through May 31 while being one of the frozen assets of Roman Abramovich, the Russian oligarch who was forced to offload the club because of the war in Ukraine.

And where it was once Abramovich -- the owner for 19 years -- celebrating Chelsea’s goals, now it was Boehly standing up to applaud Lukaku.

He has five goals since his last league goal -- all in various cup competitions -- but has mostly had to settle for a place on the bench in recent weeks, behind Kai Havertz.

With Jorginho injured, Lukaku ended up on penalty duties and rolled his into the corner in the 55th after he was tripped by Romain Saiss in a seemingly innocuous clash near the byline and just inside the area.

His second goal was more impressive after being fed by Christian Pulisic following a poor pass out from the back by Conor Coady.

Lukaku picked his spot from just outside the area and curled a right-footed shot inside the post.

Chelsea controlled the match in the first half but was disallowed goals by Timo Werner and Ruben Loftus-Cheek.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp on Tottenham tactics: I don't like this kind of football | Antonio Conte: Spurs still in top-four race

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was critical of Tottenham's tactics after their 1-1 draw at Anfield on Saturday, saying: "I don't like this kind of football." Heung-Min Son's goal early in the second half had threatened to bring a first Premier League home defeat of the season for Klopp's side, before Luis Diaz levelled things up late on.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Roman Abramovich
Person
Conor Coady
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thomas Tuchel
AFP

Liverpool's title bid hit by Spurs draw, Man Utd thrashed at Brighton

Liverpool's Premier League title bid suffered a blow as Tottenham earned a 1-1 draw against the quadruple chasers, while Manchester United crashed to a "humiliating" 4-0 defeat at Brighton on Saturday. - United fall to new low - Manchester United have endured a host of humiliations in one of their most embarrassing seasons for decades and their lacklustre loss at Brighton was among the very worst.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Epl#Ap#English#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The Champions League#Arsenal#Tottenham
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Parade FA Women’s Championship Trophy Around Anfield

The Liverpool FC Women’s team finished up their season a little over a week ago, finishing atop the FA Women’s Championship table. They were dominant through their 22 game season, finishing 11 points ahead of the London City Lionesses. In recognition of their achievement, Matt Beard’s side was...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
BBC

Arsenal 2-1 Leeds: Arteta reaction

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to Match of the Day: "We started extremely well. We were determined and created chance after chance. And then playing against 10 men it is always more complicated. "We controlled the game really well. It became nervy and you start to defend that result." On...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Reuters

Arsenal to face Everton at home of NFL's Baltimore Ravens

May 10 (Reuters) - English Premier League clubs Arsenal and Everton will play a pre-season match in July at the home of the National Football League's Baltimore Ravens, the teams announced on Tuesday. Billed as the Charm City Match, due to the city's nickname, the July 16 game will kick...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Associated Press

Dortmund signs Germany forward Karim Adeyemi from Salzburg

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Borussia Dortmund signed Germany forward Karim Adeyemi from Austrian champion Salzburg on Tuesday. The Bundesliga club said the 20-year-old Adeyemi signed a contract through June 2027 after completing a medical examination in Dortmund earlier in the day. “Adeyemi is a highly talented, young German international...
SOCCER
BBC

Rangers 2-0 Dundee United: Giovanni van Bronckhorst praises much changed team

Giovanni van Bronckhorst praised his much-changed Rangers team after they beat Dundee United to delay Celtic's Scottish Premiership title win. Only victory for the Europa League finalists at Ibrox was enough to postpone their rivals' celebrations. James Tavernier broke United's stubborn resistance with a second-half penalty and Amad Diallo netted...
SOCCER
ESPN

Blas penalty lands Nantes French Cup with 1-0 win over Nice

Nantes' Ludovic Blas scored a second half penalty to give his team a 1-0 victory over Nice on Saturday and win the French Cup for the fourth time and their first since 2000. There were hardly any fireworks in a cautious first half at the Stade De France with French President Emmanuel Macron in the stands.
MLS
FOX Sports

Fiorentina revives chances for Europe with 2-0 win over Roma

ROME (AP) — Fiorentina beat Roma 2-0 in Serie A on Monday to revive its chances of qualifying for Europe following three straight losses. Nicolas Gonzalez converted a penalty and Giacomo Bonaventura doubled the advantage after only 11 minutes in Florence. Fiorentina moved up to seventh place, level on...
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

886K+
Followers
433K+
Post
402M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy