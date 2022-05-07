ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Doja Cat Sing An Iconic Blink-182 Track

By Yashira C.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27InBX_0fWMCUTU00

It looks like Doja Cat is a Blink-182 fan! The " Kiss Me More " rapper took to TikTok to share a video of herself singing along to a popular track from their 2003 self-titled album: "Always."

Doja dramatically sings the song's pre-chorus "So here I am, I'm trying/So here I am, are you ready?" while mimicking Tom Delonge's signature voice. She ends the video with a yodel, resulting in a fan commenting: "Miss Cat can you yodel?" The rapper responded with another video saying "of course I can" as she hilariously showed off her yodeling skills. See fan's reactions to the rapper singing Blink-182 below:

plssss drop an emo album
Doja goes Pop-punk 2023
I never thought I'd see the day that Doja cat sings Blink-182....Lol

Watch the videos below:

Yesterday (May 6), Doja released her new song "Vegas," which will appear on the soundtrack for Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic. The song reimagines Elvis' "Hound Dog," originally written by Big Mama Thornton . The "Need to Know" rapper debuted the song at Coachella in April. "You ain't nothing but a / Dog? Player, I get it Fraud? Player, I get it / I understand, I understand / You ain't the man, you ain't a man You ain't nothing but a / Hound dog" she raps in the chorus of the song," she raps in the chorus.

