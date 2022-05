If you’re a photographer, model, or stylist, you might have seen “TFP” or “no TFP” written on posts online in the photography sector. If you’ve always wondered what it means, we’ve got all the answers right here. After reading this article, you’ll know not only what TFP stands for, but how to use it in a professional sense, and when to best avoid it.

