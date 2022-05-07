ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect Identified, Person Of Interest Found In Deadly Baker Neighborhood Shooting

By Libby Smith
 3 days ago

UPDATE: Pat And Shannon Huhn Identified As Cincinnati Couple Shot While Renting Car In Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Police have identified the suspect in a deadly shooting in Denver’s Baker neighborhood on Friday. Derron Harris, 30, is being held for investigation of 1st Degree Murder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IhlSC_0fWMBRn600

(credit Denver Police Department)

Police arrested Harris about a block away from the Enterprise Rent-A-Car in the 300 block of N Broadway where the shooting occurred. Police also identified a Chrysler 200 and a female person of interest in the case, both of which have been located. Denver Police say the female is not facing charges at this time.

A search of Colorado court records shows Harris is currently on probation for a 2019 case of illegal possession of weapo0ns, carrying a concealed weapon, and drug possession.

When officers arrived at the N Broadway scene at about 1 p.m. on Friday, they found two people who had been shot in the parking lot. The man died at the hospital and the woman was last listed in critical condition. Police said the victims were customers of the rental car business. No employees at the business were hurt.

“Right now there is no indication there’s any connection between the victims and the suspect,” said Joe Montoya, division chief of investigations for the Denver Police Department.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yTxNE_0fWMBRn600 (credit: CBS)

After the shooting, the suspect jogged away to the north, making it about a block. “I heard a couple of gunshots, I looked out my window and I saw someone jogging away and some girl pointing at him yelling saying, screaming, I couldn’t make out what she was saying,” said witness Matthew Dodge.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=334yDK_0fWMBRn600 (credit: Baker Wine & Spirits) Harris was taken into custody when police followed him inside a business. Video from inside Baker Wine and Spirits showed the man coming in and appearing to calmly walk toward a back corner. Moments later police came in with guns drawn. Harris surrendered peacefully.

Police were also disturbed by the shooting. “It’s really a sad time right now that there’s so much violence going on involving weapons, “ said Montoya. “Our hearts go out to the families and our hearts go out to this community.”

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP(7867).

Comments / 9

Shirley Richardson
3d ago

when he's done with his prison sentence, ban him from the state of Colorado Forever! sick of these out of Stater's coming here and doing crimes and thinking thru won't get caught!

Reply(2)
12
BreachFit Gym
2d ago

he was non violent in jail and probably was released when your criminal hugging POLIS sent him on his way out in 2020 and now the Denver Court system allows two more victims of a shooting! thank you Jared POLIS for freeing these criminals. it's not a weapon problem by the way.

Reply
7
