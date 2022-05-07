ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Hamstrung in initial return, Heat’s Kyle Lowry looks to be better Sunday

By Ira Winderman, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 3 days ago

Kyle Lowry was back, and back home.

The next step for the Miami Heat point guard and Philadelphia native is getting back to being himself.

Sidelined for two weeks with a hamstring strain, Lowry clearly was less than himself in the 99-79 Friday night road loss to the Philadelphia 76ers that trimmed the Heat’s lead to 2-1 in this best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal.

“I had one good day of working out, kind of a half day, and I’ve just got to find a rhythm,” Lowry said, with the Heat turning their attention to Sunday’s 8 p.m. Game 4 at Wells Fargo Center. “I didn’t expect it to be amazing [Friday]. I didn’t expect to have zero points, but just trying to get a feel for the game, just be out there, especially in this hostile situation.”

Injured during the second half of the Heat’s April 22 road loss to the Atlanta Hawks, the Heat’ lone loss in the first round, Lowry had missed four games before returning. He played 25:21 Friday night and closed 0 for 4 from the field, including 0 for 2 on 3-pointers, without a free-throw attempt, contributing four rebounds and three assists.

The goal for Sunday is for more, including his minutes.

“Hopefully I can get a little bit more, and hopefully my hamstring kind of reacts well enough to continue to push at it and go,” he said. “I think everyone knows hamstrings are difficult injuries and I’ve never had any soft-tissue injuries. So I’m going to figure it out. One thing about it is I’ll figure it out.

“I’ll get my treatment and I’ll get my body right and I’ll be ready to go Sunday.”

A month prior to his injury, Lowry turned 36, which was a concern for some when he signed his three-year, $85 million free-agent contract in the offseason. But except for the hamstring, he had missed only one game due to injury in his Heat debut season, when a sore ankle kept him out of the season’s road opener in October.

So, yes, just as the 76ers got a significant boost from Joel Embiid’s series debut on Friday, there is hope for a belated boost with Lowry also now injected into the series’ mix.

“I love his warrior spirit and everything,” coach Erik Spoelstra said. “There’s so many things that happen in the playoffs that are not exactly as you want it to play out. You’re not going to have perfect setups or a perfect ramp up and all that.

“But we need him. And so he was able to get this game under his belt. He has such such a long, decorated playoff career, we do need that, particularly on the road. [After] that first game, I think he’ll be in much better rhythm in the next one.”

When the Heat lost Lowry against the Hawks they briefly lost their way. The hope now is after Friday’s misstep that footing again can be regained.

“It means a lot, just to see him back out there,” power forward P.J. Tucker said. “I missed having him out there. Kyle’s special. Kyle’s a different kind of point guard. He’s going to move it, he’s going to attack, he’s going to try to get guys to their spots.

“And just having his voice out there is everything. The next one, I look for him to be more aggressive.”

That, Lowry said, is the plan.

“I’m OK,” he said. “Any time I’m on the court, I make no excuses. I’m all good. I’m healthy. I’m healthy as I can be right now. We’ll get some treatment and be ready to go Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

James Harden, Joel Embiid help 76ers even series vs. Heat

EditorsNote: Tweak third graf about eye injury, smaller tweaks elsewhere. After a scoreless first quarter, James Harden exploded for 31 points Sunday night as the fourth-seeded Philadelphia 76ers stopped the top-seeded Miami Heat 116-108 in Philadelphia, tying the teams’ best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series at two games each. Harden...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat fate vs. 76ers seemingly hangs in balance with Lowry’s hamstring (listed as questionable)

The Heat have been here before, clock ticking, playoff fate in the balance, all eyes on the training room. This time it is Kyle Lowry and the hamstring strain that remains an issue 2 1/2 weeks after the fact, amid an Eastern Conference semifinal best-of-seven playoff series that is tied at 2 heading into Tuesday’s 7:30 p.m. Game 5 at FTX Arena. Previously it had been a knee for Tim Hardaway in ...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Do Heat have to consider that Kyle Lowry is too compromised?

Q: We have been here before. Sit Kyle Lowry and start Gabe Vincent. I’d rather have Gabe at 100 percent than Kyle at 50 percent. It’s hurting the team. We play excellently with adversity. – Pipsy. A: And, that, in turn could get Duncan Robinson back into the rotation, with Victor Oladipo taking Gabe Vincent’s role as the backup point guard. No one is doubting Kyle Lowry as the superior option ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dave Hyde: Don’t lose perspective amid Miami Heat’s losses — it’s still their series to win

Let’s stay tethered to perspective: Philadelphia, as a comeback play, is a hot story. A trending story. Joel Embiid, out the first two games, returned to change this playoff series against the Miami Heat the last two games. James Harden was aging and fattening before our eyes before scoring 31 points in Philadelphia’s Game 4 win Sunday night. Philadelphia could be the first team, “in their ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Winderman’s view: Lowry limps as things get wobbly, plus other Heat-76ers thoughts

Observations and other notes of interest from Sunday night’s 116-108 NBA playoff loss to the Philadelphia 76ers: – Yes, retrospect is an easy way out. – Even when there were questions about the lack of a veteran point guard on the roster. – Or enough height. – And, overwhelmingly, the Heat compensated. – With Gabe Vincent breaking through. – And Omer Yurtseven keeping the Heat afloat during ...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Kyle Lowry
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Bam Adebayo vows more aggressiveness, smarter play against 76ers’ Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid was taking notes. That became clear in Friday night’s Game 3 of this best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series. So after Bam Adebayo averaged 23 points and 10.5 rebounds in helping the Miami Heat take a 2-0 lead over his Philadelphia 76ers, Embiid said it was time to set things straight at center in what turned into the 76ers’ Game 3 win. “The big fella, Bam, was ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat stumble again in Philadelphia despite 40 from Butler, with 116-108 loss evening series at 2-2

As Bam Adebayo exited practice Saturday, he offered the tired maxim of how a playoff series doesn’t begin until someone wins on the road. When it comes to Adebayo and the Miami Heat, the hope, in that case, may be that this series never begins. Because it well could take four home victories by the top-seeded Heat to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second time in three seasons. ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Hamstring forces Heat’s Kyle Lowry out for Tuesday’s Game 5 vs. 76ers

There was no waiting game for Kyle Lowry on Tuesday morning, no Game 5 for the veteran Miami Heat point guard on Tuesday night. Rather than hold off on a decision with Lowry’s balky left hamstring, the Heat announced at their gameday shootaround that Lowry would sit out for the third time in this best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers. “This is what ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘It’s been a challenge’ but Heat’s Duncan Robinson making sure he stays ready

This was where Duncan Robinson expected to be. On the court at Wells Fargo Center. In the heart of the NBA playoff schedule. In full sweat. Shooting, passing, scoring. And yet this also in no way could have been what the fourth-year Miami Heat guard could have possibly envisioned as his place in May 2022. The work came on Saturday afternoon, stands empty, well after practice was over, long ...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eastern Conference#Wells Fargo Center#The Atlanta Hawks
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Is the Heat rotation still too random?

Q: Ira, the Heat were lifeless on Friday night. Why not the energy of Caleb Martin? – Stan. A: If nothing else, these types of questions have become the theme of the season: the player who doesn’t play who should have played. For a while, it was Victor Oladipo. Then it was Duncan Robinson. And now, with the rotation reshuffled with Friday’s return of Kyle Lowry, it was Caleb Martin being an ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

What goes up has come (way) down for Heat’s 3-point shooting in playoffs

No team in the NBA shot better on 3-pointers during the regular season than the Miami Heat. Of those still remaining, no team has shot worse in the playoffs from beyond the arc than Erik Spoelstra’s. That, in a nutshell, sums up how months of 3-point exhilaration have turned into postseason desperation. “That’s part of the game, part of the playoffs,” Spoelstra said, with his Heat falling from ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

ASK IRA: Why the (heck?) isn’t Heat’s Erik Spoelstra playing Duncan Robinson?

Today, we’re again going to go with Jeopardy! style, providing an answer, then letting your questions follow, since there was a common theme. Got it. You’re angry, with the ease of 2-0 turning into the discomfort of 2-2. And, yes, it is difficult to remember a time when the 3-point shooting was this inconsistent. Gotcha. But upon cross-matching some of the email addresses in the “Ask Ira” ...
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
South Florida Sun Sentinel

As pressure rises, Heat’s Tyler Herro vows to raise his game against 76ers

It was a week that started as good as any outside of the 2020 Disney World playoff bubble for Tyler Herro. Monday, the third-year Miami Heat guard scored 25 to lead the Heat to a series-opening victory over the Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Tuesday, he was named the 2022 NBA Sixth Man of the Year. Wednesday there were 18 points against the 76ers and a 2-0 lead in the ...
MIAMI, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heat’s Dewayne Dedmon out for Game 4 vs. 76ers due to illness

The Miami Heat were cut down to size ahead of Sunday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers, with backup center Dewayne Dedmon ruled out due to illness. Dedmon had been one of seven players listed as questionable by the Heat going into Game 4 of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. “I think it’ll be taken care of after ...
MIAMI, FL
All 76ers

Joel Embiid Questionable for Game 5 vs. Miami Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Miami Heat are set to meet for Game 5 on Tuesday night. For the third time this series, the Sixers will pay a visit to South Beach as they attempt to steal a win on the road. At the start of the series, the Sixers struggled on the road in Miami. While they put up an ...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Former Knicks Guard Monty Williams Named Coach of the Year

The New York Knicks and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and All Knicks, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you ... Monty Williams has been named NBA Coach of the Year after leading the Phoenix Suns to an NBA-best 64-18 record this season. Through...
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

31K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy