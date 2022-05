NJ Advance Media | Randy Miller: Yankees uber-prospect Jasson Dominguez homered on Friday, the second time in the young season that he has left the yard. However, he is scuffling in Low-A: In 101 plate appearances before Sunday, he is hitting .223/.277/.351 with an 83 wRC+. The Yankees had him repeat Low-A this year, because he merely held his own last year instead of dominating there. But this time, according to what a scout told Randy Miller of NJ Advance Media, he’s going in the wrong direction.

