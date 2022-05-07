ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Inside The Courtroom: How Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Are Carefully Kept Apart In Bombshell Trial

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32pOBs_0fWMAnMp00

Johnny Depp and estranged ex-wife Amber Heard are kept far apart as their shocking defamation trial rages on.

Given the sensitive nature of the legal proceedings, seeing as both Heard and Depp have accused each other of abuse resulting in physical injuries , the court has a system in place to assure the former couple will never come close to each other, from carefully timed entrances to watchful security.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wKo4b_0fWMAnMp00
mega

According to sources per TMZ , both Hollywood stars break for lunch separately by being ushered to opposite sides of the courtroom to take different exits. This helps them avoid accidentally getting within a few feet of each other. Deputies are also carefully placed between them in court whenever the room is dismissed. They also have staggered entrance and exits to and from court each day.

As OK! previously reported, Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post claiming to be the face of domestic violence. The Pirates of the Caribbean star believes this led to his reputation being destroyed and loss of several high profile acting gigs. Heard quickly filed a countersuit for $100 million.

PICKING SIDES? JENNIFER ANISTON FOLLOWS JOHNNY DEPP ON INSTAGRAM AS HIS GRUELING TRIAL AGAINST EX AMBER HEARD CARRIES ON

The past two weeks, the court has heard testimonies from both Depp and Heard about the intricacies of their volatile relationship. The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor recounted a shocking fight when part of his finger was severed , while Heard burst into tears as she accused her ex-husband of sexually assaulting her with a wine bottle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4lJo_0fWMAnMp00
mega

JOHNNY DEPP'S EX VANESSA PARADIS MAKES RARE PUBLIC APPEARANCE AT MONACO FASHION SHOW AMID ACTOR'S GRUELING TRIAL

Although Heard is still in the middle of her testimony, the trial has paused and will be on break due until May 16. When the court proceedings resume, the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane actress will continue answering questions from her attorney Elaine Bredehoft , before the trial moves on to cross-examination. Until then, Heard is not allowed contact with her legal team because she is still in the middle of her questioning.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin on Friday, May 27.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Johnny Depp laughs as Amber Heard tells court he was allowed to ‘take off his own boots’

Johnny Depp chuckled as Amber Heard told the court that he was allowed to “take off his own boots”. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.Mr Depp testified earlier in the trial that they had a ritual which involved Ms Heard bringing him a glass...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial shown body cam video of Amber Heard domestic violence call

The court in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown body camera footage from LAPD officers from a domestic violence call at the LA penthouse where Ms Heard was staying on 21 May 2016. The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him in a December 2018 op-ed published in The Washington Post titled “I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”. Body...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Amber Heard
Person
Vanessa Paradis
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Elon Musk paid nearly half of ex-girlfriend Amber Heard's $1.3M donation to the ACLU despite actress promising to give $3.5M to the civil rights group after her divorce settlement with Johnny Depp

Elon Musk covered nearly half of ex-girlfriend Amber Heard's donation to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) after the actress pledged to give away her multimillion dollar divorce settlement to charity following her split from Johnny Depp. Jurors in Heard and Depp's $100million defamation trial on Thursday heard the actress...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bombshell#Domestic Violence#Tmz#The Washington Post
The Independent

Johnny Depp reacts to photo Amber Heard took of him asleep with spilt ice cream while he was on opioids

The jury in the trial between Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard was shown a photo of Mr Depp asleep on a couch with ice cream spilt across his lap. Mr Depp said he had worked a 17-hour day, taken some opioids, and that Ms Heard gave him the ice cream “because she knew what was going to happen”. Johnny Depp trial – live updatesThe defamation trial between Mr Depp and Ms Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Johnny Depp Trial Hears LAPD Officer Proclaim Amber Heard Not “A Victim Of Domestic Violence”; Psychologist Queried Over Evaluation Of ‘Aquaman’ Star

Click here to read the full article. What actually went down at Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s downtown LA penthouse six years ago was back in the spotlight today in the former Pirates of the Caribbean star’s $50 million defamation case against his ex-wife. With Depp, Heard, the jury and everyone else in the packed Virginia courtroom watching the video monitors, LAPD Officer Melissa Saenz bluntly said that “I did not identify her (Heard) as a victim of domestic violence.” Under questioning by the defense team, the March 21021 deposition showed the 12-year LAPD vet detailing her experience entering and observing the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Shock: Jason Momoa Subtly Showed Support To Amber Heard's Ex? Fantastic Beasts Actor Says Aquaman Actress 'Jealous' Of His Friendship With Paul Bettany

The lawyers of Amber Heard ended their grilling of Johnny Depp at his defamation trial against the Aquaman star, on Monday, by playing an audio recording of heated arguments between the former lovebirds. One audiotape featured the actor telling his ex-ladylove, "shut up, fat a*s," while the actress accused her former husband of having "beat the sh*t out of" her and throwing a "swing" at her.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Amber Heard & Johnny Depp's Former Doorman Stuns Judge With 'Bizarre' Deposition — Details

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial took a strange turn when the former couple's doorman gave a decidedly bizarre video deposition that left the judge and attorneys nearly speechless. Alejandro Romero, who once worked at the Los Angeles apartment building where Depp and Heard previously lived, was seen actively vaping, driving and taking a soda break during his pre-recorded testimony shown on day ten of the high profile case. Romero specifically spoke of an incident when the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and his then-wife were seemingly terrified that an intruder may have been in their home after...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Johnny Depp’s Island Manager Testifies Actor Was Passed Out Drunk In Front Of His Upset Kids

Johnny Depp‘s defamation trial against Amber Heard continues with one of his manager’s testimony after he finished his own testimony on Monday. Tara Roberts, who is the manager of the 58-year-old actor’s private island in the Bahamas, appeared via video to the courtroom in Virginia on Tuesday, and during a cross examination by Amber’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, she claimed she once saw Johnny passed out drunk in front of his kids, Lily-Rose and Jack. The incident seemed to have taken place in the summer of 2013, when Johnny and his family were taking one last trip on his yacht, the the Vajoliroja, before he sold it to Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Jason Momoa on Amber Heard Case: Has the Actor Taken Sides?

As we all know, the high-profile defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is the talk of the town. For the last three weeks, various celebrities have offered their opinions on the case and taken sides in the legal battle; however, there's one particular public figure many expected to stand by Amber who has seemingly done the opposite.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Johnny Depp trial: Piers Morgan calls Amber Heard and Depp ‘supreme narcissists’ amid ongoing legal battle

Piers Morgan has described Johnny Depp and Amber Heard as “supreme narccicists” amid the couple’s ongoing high-profile legal battle.A multi-million-dollar defamation lawsuit is currently playing out in a Virginia courtroom, after Depp claimed a 2018 article written by Heard in The Washington Post – in which she spoke about domestic violence towards women – implied Depp, her ex-husband, was an abuser.Although Heard did not identify the actor in the piece, lawyers for Depp claim Heard’s allegations have damaged his career.Depp previously lost a defamation case in the UK against The Sun, after he was described in print as a...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

44K+
Followers
522
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy