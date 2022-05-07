Inside The Courtroom: How Johnny Depp & Amber Heard Are Carefully Kept Apart In Bombshell Trial

Johnny Depp and estranged ex-wife Amber Heard are kept far apart as their shocking defamation trial rages on.

Given the sensitive nature of the legal proceedings, seeing as both Heard and Depp have accused each other of abuse resulting in physical injuries , the court has a system in place to assure the former couple will never come close to each other, from carefully timed entrances to watchful security.

According to sources per TMZ , both Hollywood stars break for lunch separately by being ushered to opposite sides of the courtroom to take different exits. This helps them avoid accidentally getting within a few feet of each other. Deputies are also carefully placed between them in court whenever the room is dismissed. They also have staggered entrance and exits to and from court each day.

As OK! previously reported, Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife after she wrote an op-ed for The Washington Post claiming to be the face of domestic violence. The Pirates of the Caribbean star believes this led to his reputation being destroyed and loss of several high profile acting gigs. Heard quickly filed a countersuit for $100 million.

The past two weeks, the court has heard testimonies from both Depp and Heard about the intricacies of their volatile relationship. The Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them actor recounted a shocking fight when part of his finger was severed , while Heard burst into tears as she accused her ex-husband of sexually assaulting her with a wine bottle.

Although Heard is still in the middle of her testimony, the trial has paused and will be on break due until May 16. When the court proceedings resume, the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane actress will continue answering questions from her attorney Elaine Bredehoft , before the trial moves on to cross-examination. Until then, Heard is not allowed contact with her legal team because she is still in the middle of her questioning.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin on Friday, May 27.