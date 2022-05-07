ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Who will win in the WV Senate Primary races?

By Ron Gregory
 3 days ago
It’s time for us to wade in on each and every State Senate race.

As you know, it is our tradition to save you the wear and tear of waiting up late election night.

We call them all right here in advance.

My accuracy rate is nearly always correct, so you can go to the bank on this one.

Keep in mind that I call the upcoming winners — not necessarily who I’m hoping will win.

The 100 House seats will be next.

Senate One: Democrat Randy Schwartzmiller and Republican Laura Chapman.

Senate Two: Republican Charles Clements and Democrat Eric Hayhurst unopposed.

Senate Three: Republican John Kelly and Democrat Jody Murphy.

Senate Four: Republican Eric Tarr unopposed.

Senate Five: Republican Melissa Clark and Democrat Mike Woelfel.

Senate Six: Republican Mark Maynard and Democrat Tiffany Clemins.

Senate Seven: Democrat Ron Stollings and Republican Mike Stuart.

Senate Eight: Republican Joshua Higginbotham and Democrat Richard Lindsay.

Senate Nine: Republican Mick Bates.

Senate Ten: Republican Vince Deeds and Democrat

Stephen Baldwin.

Senate 11: Republican Bill Hamilton, unopposed.

Senate 12: Republican Ben Queen, unopposed.

Senate 13: Republican Mike Oliverio and Democrat Barbara Evans Fleischauer.

District 14: Democrat Amanda Jo Pitzer, unopposed, and Republican William Keplinger move on. The retirement of Dave Sypolt drew six candidates into the primary, making the picking quite complicated.

District 15: One of the best legislators to ever serve under the dome, Republican incumbent Charles Trump is rightly unopposed.

District 16: Republican Jason Barrett will be the GOP nominee.

District 17: Tom Takubo picks up the GOP re-election bid while Sam Wood is the Democrat.

Pass them along. Wager with confidence.

You have your winners.

Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
14K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

