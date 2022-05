UFC president Dana White has said Joe Rogan told him not to rebook Islam Makhachev vs Beneil Dariush following UFC 274. In the wake of last Saturday’s pay-per-view, Dana White has a lot to figure out when it comes to the lightweight division. Charles Oliveira is no longer the champion, Michael Chandler is coming off the back of a big win and there are many, many other contenders just waiting to discover what their fate is going to be in the division.

UFC ・ 11 HOURS AGO