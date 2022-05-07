Two shot in Santa Maria, police investigate two separate shootings
Santa Maria Police are investigating two separate shootings that left two teens injured.
Police say they were alerted about the first incident at around 9:50 p.m. when a 19-year-old male checked himself into the hospital with a single gunshot wound. The victim told police he was walking near the intersection of Alvin & Bradley when he was struck by a bullet. The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening.
Police then responded to reports of another shooting at around 10:59 p.m. where there were multiple reports of shots fired near the intersection of Thornburg & Ronald. Upon arrival, officers located evidence that a shooting had occurred in the area related to a large house party. While on scene, police say an 18-year-old male arrived at the hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.
Police believe that victim is connected to the Thornburg & Ronald investigation. His injuries were also non-life-threatening.
Both investigations are ongoing. Anyone with information related to either case is asked to call the SMPD Communications Center at (805) 928 – 3781 x2277
