Tigers' Austin Meadows: Not starting Saturday

 3 days ago

Meadows (illness) isn't starting Saturday against the Astros. Meadows was scratched from...

Pirates' Roberto Perez: Heads to injured list

Perez was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained left hamstring. Perez exited the first half of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds with what was originally called left hamstring discomfort, but considering that he had to be helped off the field, it's no surprise to see his diagnosis already updated to something more serious. He doesn't yet have a clear return date but will be out for at least 10 days, with Michael Perez joining the active roster to split time at catcher with Andrew Knapp.
Pirates' Roberto Perez: Helped off field

Perez was removed from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds in the top of the eighth inning due to an apparent left leg injury, Alex Stumpf of DKPittsburghSports.com reports. Perez slipped on second base while attempting to run from first to third in the top of the...
Rays' Ji-Man Choi: Brought back from IL

The Rays reinstated Choi (elbow) from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. He'll start at first base and serve as the Rays' cleanup hitter in the team's series finale in Seattle, according to Topkin. Infielder Isaac Paredes was sent to Triple-A Durham to...
Reds' Phillip Diehl: Scrubbed from 40-man roster

The Reds designated Diehl for assignment Monday. He'll end up losing his spot on both the Reds' 40-man roster and 26-man active roster with Cincinnati needing an opening on the latter for Luis Castillo (shoulder), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list in advance of his start Monday against the Brewers. During his nearly two-week stint with the big club, Diehl appeared in five games out of the bullpen and gave up seven earned runs on eight hits and three walks over 5.2 innings.
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Six shutout innings

Freeland allowed five hits and two walks while striking out five across six innings Saturday against the Diamondbacks. He did not factor into the decision. Freeland was engaged in an improbable pitchers' duel with Zach Davies, and he limited the Diamondbacks to five singles. He primarily kept the ball on the ground to avoid any damage and also generated 12 swinging strikes on 89 pitches. Freeland has delivered a 1.57 ERA with a 19:5 K:BB across his last four starts spanning 23 frames.
Rays' Manuel Margot: Shaken up after stolen bag

Margot left Monday's game against the Angels after sliding awkwardly into second base, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot appeared to stumble as he slid headfirst into second base, and while he did successfully steal the bag, he would have to leave the game after a conversation with the team trainer. He'll be considered day-to-day until the nature of the injury is disclosed.
Cubs' Jason Heyward: Steals first base

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Padres. The stolen base is the first of the season for Heyward, who hasn't done with the bat, as evidenced by his .603 OPS, which would be a new career low. The veteran stole 20 or more bases in consecutive seasons back in 2014 and 2015, but he doesn't run nearly as much these days. Heyward recorded eight or fewer steals in each of the past five seasons, so don't expect too much more production in that category, despite the swipe Monday.
Nationals' Stephen Strasburg: Ready to pitch two innings

Strasburg (neck) is scheduled to pitch a two-inning simulated game this week at the Nationals' spring training facility in Florida, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports. Manager Dave Martinez said Sunday that he wants Strasburg to build up his pitch count a bit more before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, so the 33-year-old seems likely to remain in Florida for at least another week. The Nationals have been bringing Strasburg along slowly as he works his way back from thoracic outlet syndrome surgery, which cut short his 2021 season. Since he'll presumably require multiple rehab starts before returning from the 10-day injured list, Strasburg appears unlikely to make his 2022 Nationals debut until June.
Athletics' Jed Lowrie: Remains out of lineup

Lowrie (back) isn't starting Monday against the Tigers. Lowrie was scratched from Sunday's lineup due to lower-back tightness, although he was reportedly available off the bench. He'll likely be available in a depth capacity once again Monday, and he should be considered day-to-day for now.
Royals' Salvador Perez: Collects four hits in twin bill

Perez went 4-for-9 with a double, an RBI and a run scored across both games of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Orioles. Prior to Sunday, Perez was stuck in an 0-for-21 slump in his last five games. He had two hits in each game of the doubleheader, boosting his slash line to .192/.231/.394 with five home runs, 10 RBI and 10 runs scored through 25 contests. He'll continue to play a large majority of the Royals' games either behind the dish or as the designated hitter.
Penguins' Kris Letang: Picks up two helpers in Game 4

Letang recorded two assists, three hits, and three blocked shots in Monday's 7-2 win over the Rangers. Letang assisted on Sidney Crosby's power-play tally in the first period before adding another helper on Danton Heinen's goal in the second. The veteran defenseman has three assists in the series after recording a career-best 68 points (10 goals and 58 assists) during the regular season. In 146 career playoff contests, Letang has 22 goals and 67 assists.
Angels' Max Stassi: Resting Monday

Stassi will sit Monday against the Rays, Sam Blum of The Athletic reports. Stassi sits after starting five of the last six games, something he didn't do at any point in April. Chad Wallach will take over behind the plate.
Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Sitting again Monday

Knapp is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers. Knapp will stick on the bench for the second game in a row after he also sat in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Reds. Even though No. 1 catcher Roberto Perez was placed on the injured list Saturday with a hamstring issue that is expected to keep him sidelined for an extended period, Knapp looks as though he might have to settle for a timeshare at the position with Michael Perez.
Royals' Amir Garrett: Posts scoreless outing

Garrett pitched 1.1 scoreless and hitless innings, throwing one wild pitch and striking out two during Monday's 6-1 loss to the Orioles. Garrett got the last out of the fifth inning and then pitched a perfect sixth in relief of starter Carlos Hernandez. Prior to Monday, Garrett had allowed three runs across his last two outings. The southpaw has a 3.38 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 8:6 K:BB in eight innings this season, and he's yet to see much high-leverage work.
Pirates' Andrew Knapp: Ejected from matinee

Knapp was ejected from the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Reds while in the dugout in the bottom of the sixth inning, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports. The 30-year-old didn't appear in Saturday's matinee, but he was thrown out of the game by the home plate...
Royals' Sebastian Rivero: Returns to minors

Rivero was returned to the minors following Sunday's doubleheader against the Orioles. Rivero provided additional depth as the 27th man during Sunday's twin bill, but he didn't appear in either game against Baltimore. He should head back to Double-A Northwest Arkansas now that he's been returned to the minors.
Padres' Luke Voit: Looking to regain timing at plate

Voit (biceps) has returned to San Diego and is expected to get some live at-bats at the Padres' facility over the next few days before returning from the 10-day injured list, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Though Voit believes the biceps issue that resulted in his placement on the IL...
Rays' Isaac Paredes: Sent back to minors

The Rays optioned Paredes to Triple-A Durham on Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Paredes will lose his spot on the 26-man active roster after the Rays reinstated Ji-Man Choi (elbow) from the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. During his week-long stay with Tampa Bay, Paredes appeared in six games and went 5-for-19 with a double, two runs and two RBI.
Padres' Matt Beaty: Exits with shoulder injury

Beaty left Saturday's loss to the Marlins after appearing to injure his shoulder while diving for a ball in the second inning, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports. Beaty got the start in right field but had to give way to Jose Azocar after landing awkwardly on the attempted catch in the second frame. Manager Bob Melvin didn't sound optimistic about Beaty's prognosis after the game, stating, "They're working on him right now, but it was obviously enough to where he had to come out of the game, so that's not a great sign." San Diego is already without primary right fielder Wil Myers, who is on the 10-day injured list with a thumb injury, so losing Beaty for any amount of time would further thin the team's outfield depth. Options in right field behind Myers and Beaty include Azocar, Trayce Thompson and CJ Abrams.
