Tigers' Austin Meadows: Not starting Saturday

Heyward went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Padres. The stolen base is the first of the season for Heyward, who hasn't done with the bat, as evidenced by his .603 OPS, which would be a new career low. The veteran stole 20 or more bases in consecutive seasons back in 2014 and 2015, but he doesn't run nearly as much these days. Heyward recorded eight or fewer steals in each of the past five seasons, so don't expect too much more production in that category, despite the swipe Monday.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 13 HOURS AGO