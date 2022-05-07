2022 Kentucky Derby post time, odds: Live stream, TV info, how to watch race at Churchill Downs

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, and will be televised by NBC. Post time is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET.

Zandon opens as the 3-1 morning-line favorite in what has shaped up to be a wide-open race. Epicenter (7-2) and Messier (8-1) come in next, followed by Mo Donegal and White Abarrio , who both opened at 10-1.

There are a host of middle-to-long shots sure to see plenty of action led by Taiba (12-1), who has won both of his starts but is not nearly as well-seasoned as the rest of the field.

Louisville trainer Brad Cox , who effectively won last year's Derby with Mandaloun after Bob Baffert's Medina Spirit was DQ'd , has a trio of entries all starting on the far outside.

Morning-line favorite Zandon works out at Churchill Downs on Monday. Andy Lyons, Getty Images

Kentucky Derby post time

The 2022 Kentucky Derby's estimated post time is 6:57 p.m EST. Live racing from Churchill Downs will begin at 10:30 a.m.

TV and streaming info

The race will air on NBC, which will begin coverage at 2:30 p.m. Earlier coverage beginning at noon will be broadcast on USA Network.

Streaming begins at noon ET on the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com . Peacock will provide live coverage starting at 2:30 p.m.

Odds for the field

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, odds

For up-to-the-minute odds, visit KentuckyDerby.com .

1. Mo Donegal , Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 10-1

2. Happy Jack , Doug O’Neill, Rafael Bejarano, 30-1

3. Epicenter , Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 7-2

4. Summer Is Tomorrow , Bhupat Seemar, Mickael Barzalona, 30-1

5. Smile Happy , Kenny McPeek, Corey Lanerie, 20-1

6. Messier , Tim Yakteen, John Velazquez, 8-1

7. Crown Pride , Koichi Shintani, Christophe Lemaire, 20-1

8. Charge It , Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez, 20-1

9. Tiz the Bomb , Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 30-1

10. Zandon , Chad Brown, Flavien Prat, 3-1

11. Pioneer of Medina , Todd Pletcher, Joe Bravo, 30-1

12. Taiba , Tim Yakteen, Mike Smith, 12-1

13. Simplification , Antonio Sano, Jose Ortiz, 20-1

14. Barber Road , John Ortiz, Reylu Gutierrez, 30-1

15. White Abarrio , Saffie Joseph Jr., Tyler Gaffalione, 10-1

16. Cyberknife , Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 20-1

17. Classic Causeway , Brian Lynch, Julien Leparoux, 30-1

18. Tawny Port , Brad Cox, Ricardo Santana Jr., 30-1

19. Zozos , Brad Cox, Manny Franco, 20-1

20. Ethereal Road , D. Wayne Lukas, Luis Contreras, SCR

21. Rich Strike , Eric Reed, Sonny Leon, 30-1

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2022 Kentucky Derby post time, odds: Live stream, TV info, how to watch race at Churchill Downs