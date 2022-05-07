ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

2022 Kentucky Derby post time, odds: Live stream, TV info, how to watch race at Churchill Downs

By Evan Hilbert, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

The 148th running of the Kentucky Derby will take place Saturday from Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, and will be televised by NBC. Post time is scheduled for 6:57 p.m. ET.

Zandon opens as the 3-1 morning-line favorite in what has shaped up to be a wide-open race. Epicenter (7-2) and Messier (8-1) come in next, followed by Mo Donegal and White Abarrio , who both opened at 10-1.

There are a host of middle-to-long shots sure to see plenty of action led by Taiba (12-1), who has won both of his starts but is not nearly as well-seasoned as the rest of the field.

Louisville trainer Brad Cox , who effectively won last year's Derby with Mandaloun after Bob Baffert's Medina Spirit was DQ'd , has a trio of entries all starting on the far outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uUOlY_0fWM9DmX00
Morning-line favorite Zandon works out at Churchill Downs on Monday. Andy Lyons, Getty Images

Kentucky Derby post time

The 2022 Kentucky Derby's estimated post time is 6:57 p.m EST. Live racing from Churchill Downs will begin at 10:30 a.m.

TV and streaming info

The race will air on NBC, which will begin coverage at 2:30 p.m. Earlier coverage beginning at noon will be broadcast on USA Network.

Streaming begins at noon ET on the NBC Sports app and NBCSports.com . Peacock will provide live coverage starting at 2:30 p.m.

Odds for the field

Post position, horse, trainer, jockey, odds

For up-to-the-minute odds, visit KentuckyDerby.com .

1. Mo Donegal , Todd Pletcher, Irad Ortiz Jr., 10-1

2. Happy Jack , Doug O’Neill, Rafael Bejarano, 30-1

3. Epicenter , Steve Asmussen, Joel Rosario, 7-2

4. Summer Is Tomorrow , Bhupat Seemar, Mickael Barzalona, 30-1

5. Smile Happy , Kenny McPeek, Corey Lanerie, 20-1

6. Messier , Tim Yakteen, John Velazquez, 8-1

7. Crown Pride , Koichi Shintani, Christophe Lemaire, 20-1

8. Charge It , Todd Pletcher, Luis Saez, 20-1

9. Tiz the Bomb , Kenny McPeek, Brian Hernandez Jr., 30-1

10. Zandon , Chad Brown, Flavien Prat, 3-1

11. Pioneer of Medina , Todd Pletcher, Joe Bravo, 30-1

12. Taiba , Tim Yakteen, Mike Smith, 12-1

13. Simplification , Antonio Sano, Jose Ortiz, 20-1

14. Barber Road , John Ortiz, Reylu Gutierrez, 30-1

15. White Abarrio , Saffie Joseph Jr., Tyler Gaffalione, 10-1

16. Cyberknife , Brad Cox, Florent Geroux, 20-1

17. Classic Causeway , Brian Lynch, Julien Leparoux, 30-1

18. Tawny Port , Brad Cox, Ricardo Santana Jr., 30-1

19. Zozos , Brad Cox, Manny Franco, 20-1

20. Ethereal Road , D. Wayne Lukas, Luis Contreras, SCR

21. Rich Strike , Eric Reed, Sonny Leon, 30-1

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2022 Kentucky Derby post time, odds: Live stream, TV info, how to watch race at Churchill Downs

