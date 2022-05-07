ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunrise, FL

Capitals forward Tom Wilson out, Ilya Samsonov starting in goal

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21MUF5_0fWM96gh00

The Washington Capitals confirmed that forward Tom Wilson will miss his second straight contest and Ilya Samsonov will start in goal for Game 3 Saturday afternoon against the visiting Florida Panthers.

Wilson is considered day-to-day after suffering a lower-body injury on Tuesday during Washington’s 4-2 win in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Samsonov relieved starter Vitek Vanecek in the third period of the Capitals’ 5-1 loss in Game 2 on Thursday and stopped all 17 shots he faced.

Wilson, 28, registered 52 points (24 goals, 28 assists) in 78 games during the regular season.

Samsonov, 25, was 23-12-5 with three shutouts, a 3.02 goals-against average and an .896 save percentage during the regular season.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Sunrise, FL
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Sunrise, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wilson
Person
Evander Kane
Person
Ilya Samsonov
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Washington Capitals#Canes In Game 4 Nhl#Oilers
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

55K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy