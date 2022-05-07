ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Chelsea player ratings: Lukaku back in the goals but questions over defending with Azpilicueta and co exposed

By Kiro Evans
 3 days ago

CHELSEA blew a two-goal lead against Wolves in front of their new owner Todd Boehly as their dodgy form continues.

Two goals from Romelu Lukaku looked to have put this game to bed before the home defence crumbled in the face of Wolves pressure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zLfnQ_0fWM95ny00
Chelsea's defending let them down as they let a two-goal lead slip against Wolves Credit: Reuters

The result means Chelsea have once again opened the door to the teams below them in the fight for Champions League football.

Who performed best at Stamford Bridge and is pushing for a start in next week's FA Cup Final?

And who had an afternoon to forget?

Here, SunSport's Kiro Evans delivers his Chelsea player ratings against Wolves...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OUVtp_0fWM95ny00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lmmnp_0fWM95ny00

EDOUARD MENDY - 6/10

The goalkeeper had a quiet afternoon until the second half, when he was called upon to stop Hwang Lee-chan's effort from close range.

Absolutely nothing he could do about Francisco Trincao's effort, which flew into the far side of the net, although there was a slight mix up for Connor Coady's equaliser and may have done better.

CESAR AZPILICUETA - 5

The Chelsea captain did not have the easiest afternoon and was booked in the first half after taking out Pedro Neto who would overwise beat him on pace.

His lack of pace was regularly exposed, and he was caught out by some of Wolves' first-half moves, leaving Thomas Tuchel to switch him with Reece James.

THIAGO SILVA - 6

Thiago and his defensive colleagues were tested at various periods when the Wolves attack came to life.

Despite Thiago's desperate leap, Coady snuck in between him and Reece James to snag the Wolves equaliser.

ANTONIO RUDIGER - 6

The defender will be disappointed with his efforts at stopping Trincao's goal, as he ran into Mateo Kovacic and lost his man.

Otherwise, he was solid as Chelsea attempted to fend off Wolves' waves of attack at 2-1 down.

REECE JAMES - 5

The England international was decent going forward but caught out at the back post for the stoppage-time Wolves equaliser.

He was also left exposed after 70 minutes and was forced to rely on Mendy to stop sub Hwang Hee-chan's effort.

RUBEN LOFTUS-CHEEK - 8

Used his trademark quick feet to good effect throughout the first half and was unfortunate to not get the opener after VAR intervened.

Loftus-Cheek complimented Kovacic well despite their similarities and has given himself a good chance of starting in the cup final next week.

MATEO KOVACIC - 8

The Croatian was silky and intelligent, threading passes through and regularly breaking the lines of Wolves' midfield.

Bruno Lage's team had no answers to contain the Croatian - but he did lose the ball in the build-up to Wolves' first.

MARCOS ALONSO - 6

Made his marauding runs throughout the first half and delivered some good set-pieces, including for Loftus-Cheek's disallowed goal.

Unlucky to be taken off at half-time, assuming the decision was for tactical reasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xpuQK_0fWM95ny00
Lukaku netted two goals - his first Premier League goals since the end of December - in a great performance by the Belgian Credit: AP

CHRISTIAN PULISIC - 7

Had a bright opening to the game and was involved in some of Chelsea's best-attacking flourishes in the first half.

May have had an assist with a smart pass before Timo Werner was judged to have given away a foul. Then got an assist for Lukaku's second, which was fairly straightforward but capped off an encouraging performance.

TIMO WERNER - 7

Werner had two decent chances today but found himself denied by Jose Sa on both occasions. Also had a goal disallowed for a foul on Romain Saiss that looked soft.

Once the active 26-year-old adds consistent finishing to his effort, he may finally develop into the player Chelsea thought they were buying.

ROMELU LUKAKU - 9

This was better from the Belgian, much better, and his stunning second goal - firing a right-footed shot first time into the corner - was the cherry on top of a great performance.

Along with winning and converting the penalty that opened the scoring, he chased and harried all afternoon and can not be accused of lacking effort or energy.

SUBS

SAUL NIGUEZ (for Alonso at 45') - 5

Had some good moments down the left after being introduced at the break.

But, not being a natural defender, he didn't look particularly comfortable once the visitors came to life in the second half.

MALANG SARR (for Azpilicueta at 85') - N/A

KAI HAVERTZ (for Lukaku at 88') - NA

