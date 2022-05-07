ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horn Lake, MS

Liddell signs to play at Arkansas junior college

By Bob Bakken
desotocountynews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorn Lake girls’ basketball point guard Allison Liddell signed Friday to play next season at Southern Arkansas University (SAU) Tech, a two-year NJCAA school at East Camden, Arkansas, located east of Texarkana. Liddell averaged 12 points a game for the Lady Eagles in her senior season, helping get...

desotocountynews.com

Comments / 2

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hogs lose Robinson to fellow SEC school via transfer portal

Injuries sapped KK Robinson of what might have been at Arkansas. Now he’ll ply his skills elsewhere in the SEC. The former Razorbacks guard entered the transfer portal at the beginning of April and decided on his destination Sunday. Robinson will head to College Station to play for Texas A&M. Robinson follows fellow former Arkansas basketballer Ethan Henderson to east Texas. Henderson, also an Arkansas native, transferred to A&M at about the same time last year. Robinson was a four-star recruit from Oak Hill Academy after leaving Bryant High School for his final high-school season. He hurt his foot after just 11 games during his freshman season and missed the rest of the year. This past season, Robinson played in 18 games. WMG.. pic.twitter.com/I5BWBgUOhd — Kk Robinson (@onekrob2) May 8, 2022 Robinson joined Connor Vanover and Chance Moore in the portal this spring. All three have landed: Vanover to Oral Roberts and Moore to Missouri State.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WREG

Tigers honor Daron Schoenrock with farewell celebration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — It was an emotional day at FedEx Park as the Memphis Tigers hosted Daron Schoenrock’s farewell celebration. Coach Rock was surrounded by family, friends, and former players as the U of M thanked him for 18 years at the helm of this Tigers program. “It’s been fun, you know,” Schoenrock said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
KARK

What National Media Thinks of Hogs Football

FAYETTEVILLE — Prior to Sam Pittman’s arrival at Arkansas the Razorbacks had won eight games, one in the SEC, in a combined three years. The Razorbacks were looked at as a program that couldn’t compete in the SEC. That despite the fact from 1998-2011 Houston Nutt and Bobby Petrino won 109 games and went to 11 bowl games in 14 seasons. The problem was the eight seasons from Petrino to Pittman the Razorbacks went 37-60.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

No. 3 Arkansas baseball wins series at No. 18 Auburn

Another SEC weekend series belongs to the Razorbacks. No. 4 Arkansas (36-12, 16-8 SEC) overpowered No. 19 Auburn (32-16, 13-11 SEC), 7-4, in Sunday’s rubber game at Plainsman Park to secure a massive road series victory and strengthen its position atop the SEC West standings. With the win, Arkansas...
AUBURN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kait 8

A-State baseball swept at South Alabama

A ninth-inning rally fell short on Sunday for the Arkansas State baseball team, which dropped a hard-fought 9-7 decision in the final game of a three-game series at South Alabama at Eddie Stanky Field. A-State (10-32, 5-18 SBC) had the tying run on base with nobody out in the top...
JONESBORO, AR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

An Arkansas coaching legend is calling it a career

Andy Jackson has been coaching in the SEC for almost 40 years. Or, in other words, about twice as long as many of his players have been alive. The Arkansas men’s tennis head coach will retire on June 30. Jackson, an SEC lifer, practically, led the Razorbacks program for the last nine seasons. Before that, he ran the programs at Mississippi State and Florida. He was a graduate of Kentucky, as well. “I am grateful for the opportunity to have been part of such a tremendous program,” Jackson said. “I wish continued success to our student-athletes and all those affiliated with the Razorback Tennis program.” Jackson’s last on-court duty will be coaching senior Alex Reco in the NCAA Tournament from May 23-28. Arkansas, as a team, made the NCAA Tournament during three of Jackson’s seasons: 2016, 2017 and 2021. In his career, he was 615-353 with 25 appearances in the NCAA Tournament. Arkansas athletic director Hunter Yurachek said a search for Jackson’s replacement will begin immediately.
ARKANSAS STATE
KTAL

Captain Shreve specialist duo sign

SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL)- It was a specialist signing day at Captain Shreve as First-Team All-District kicker Thomas Murray and punter Mason Ingram signed with their respective schools. Ingram is headed to Louisiana Christian University, a dream come true for the outgoing Gator. “It’s a very small chance for people to...
SHREVEPORT, LA

