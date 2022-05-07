Derek Hill in Tigers' Saturday lineup

Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Thomas is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 73 plate appearances this season, Thomas has a .224 batting average with...
The Oakland Athletics did not list Cristian Pache in their lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Pache will take a seat Monday while Luis Barrera makes his season debut. Barrera will bat ninth and play right field, and Ramon Laureano will cover centerfield. Pache is projected to make...
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dozier is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Orioles starter Jordan Lyles. Our models project Dozier for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
Miami Marlins catcher Jacob Stallings is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stallings is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Humberto Castellanos. Our models project Stallings for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Alfaro will face his former team after Austin Nola was rested at home against right-hander Pablo Lopez. numberFire's models project Alfaro to score 7.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
The Arizona Diamondbacks listed Geraldo Perdomo as their starting third baseman for Sunday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Perdomo will bat sixth and play third base Sunday while Josh Rojas sits. Perdomo has a $2,100 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.5 fantasy points off of the Rockies.
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Molina is getting the nod behind the plate while batting eighth in the order versus Giants starter Logan Webb. Our models project Molina for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI...
Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Robles is being replaced in center field by Lane Thomas versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. Our models project Robles for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.6 FanDuel points.
Chicago Cubs infielder Frank Schwindel has been optioned to Triple-A Iowa Sunday. Schwindel has struggled thus far at the MLB level, and as a result, he will be going back to Triple-A. Adrian Sampson has been brought up to round out the roster. In 96 plate appearances this season, Schwindel...
Tampa Bay Rays infielder/outfielder Ji-Man Choi is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Choi will start at first base on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander George Kirby and Seattle. Yandy Diaz moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Choi for 10.6 FanDuel points on...
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dozier will start at first base on Sunday and bat fifth versus right-hander Jordan Lyles and Baltimore. MJ Melendez moves to the bench with Salvador Perez catching. numberFire's models project Dozier for...
The Houston Astros listed Jason Castro as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Castro will bat eighth and handle catching duties today while Martin Maldonado takes the afternoon off. Castro has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected for 11.2 fantasy points against the Tigers.
Cleveland Guardians infielder Amed Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Rosario will move to the bench on Sunday with Josh Naylor starting at first base. Naylor will bat fifth versus right-hander Alek Manoah and Toronto. numberFire's models project Naylor for 7.9...
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Narvaez will catch for left-hander Aaron Ashby on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Charlie Morton and Atlanta. Lorenzo Cain returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 9.0 FanDuel points on...
Washington Nationals infielder Alcides Escobar is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Escobar is getting the nod at shortstop, batting ninth in the order versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. Our models project Escobar for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Michael Chavis is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Chavis will start at third base on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander Tyler Mahle and the Reds. Ke'Bryan Hayes moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Chavis for 10.1 FanDuel points on...
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Luis Urias is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Urias will move to the bench on Sunday with Jace Peterson starting at third base. Peterson will bat ninth versus right-hander Charlie Morton and Atlanta. numberFire's models project Peterson for 8.1 FanDuel...
Chicago Cubs outfielder Jason Heyward is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Heyward is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Dodgers starter Walker Buehler. Our models project Heyward for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
The Houston Astros did not list Yuli Gurriel in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gurriel will take the afternoon off while Niko Goodrum covers first base and bats seventh. Our models project Gurriel for 498 more plate appearances this season, with 13 home runs, 61 runs,...
Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is starting Monday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Garcia is getting the nod in right field while batting sixth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Humberto Castellanos. Our models project Garcia for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
