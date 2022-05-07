ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Clear and crisp night ahead

By Scripps National Desk
WKBW-TV
 3 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — After a crisp and cool start expect sunny skies on Mother's Day with highs in the 60s. Mostly sunny,...

