Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner’s Marriage Plans Revealed: ‘They’ve Discussed At Great Lengths’

Travis Scott, 31, and Kylie Jenner, 24, both “absolutely” want marriage in the future. The lovebirds, who share two children together and have enjoyed an on and off relationship over the past few years, apparently feel “it’s only a matter of time” before they get hitched, but they’re thinking about the decision and what that would look like carefully before they take the big step, according to one source.

“Travis knows Kylie’s family would love to see him propose but this isn’t about them. It’s about him and Kylie, and Travis isn’t the type to cave into pressure from others,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “That’s not to say he hasn’t thought about what his proposal to Kylie would look like. Marriage is something they’ve discussed in great lengths over the years and something they absolutely both want.”

“But this isn’t a typical situation with typical people,” the source continued. “There is a lot of money involved and it affects every aspect of their lives. The love is obviously there but there is a great deal of assets to protect on both sides. There are countless variables they must take into consideration before a marriage happens. But they’ve definitely taken steps to get there so it’s only a matter of time.”

In addition to thinking about a future marriage, Travis recently showed his appreciation for Kylie by taking her on an incredible Turks and Caicos vacation for Mother’s Day. “Travis wanted to take Kylie away for Mother’s Day because he really wanted to show her how special she is to him,” a second source recently EXCLUSIVELY told us. “He is getting ready to get back to performing and touring again and he thought it would be super special to get away with just them and their children.”

Travis and Kylie’s vacation comes after the couple first started dating in 2017 after hitting it off at Coachella. They welcomed their three-year-old daughter Stormi in early 2018 and added a son to their brood in Feb. 2022.