ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Travis Scott & Kylie Jenner’s Marriage Plans Revealed: ‘They’ve Discussed At Great Lengths’

By Erin Silvia
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJk0a_0fWM5BaZ00
Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Travis Scott, 31, and Kylie Jenner, 24, both “absolutely” want marriage in the future. The lovebirds, who share two children together and have enjoyed an on and off relationship over the past few years, apparently feel “it’s only a matter of time” before they get hitched, but they’re thinking about the decision and what that would look like carefully before they take the big step, according to one source.

“Travis knows Kylie’s family would love to see him propose but this isn’t about them. It’s about him and Kylie, and Travis isn’t the type to cave into pressure from others,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “That’s not to say he hasn’t thought about what his proposal to Kylie would look like. Marriage is something they’ve discussed in great lengths over the years and something they absolutely both want.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40u8NO_0fWM5BaZ00
Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott started dating in 2017. (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

“But this isn’t a typical situation with typical people,” the source continued. “There is a lot of money involved and it affects every aspect of their lives. The love is obviously there but there is a great deal of assets to protect on both sides. There are countless variables they must take into consideration before a marriage happens. But they’ve definitely taken steps to get there so it’s only a matter of time.”

In addition to thinking about a future marriage, Travis recently showed his appreciation for Kylie by taking her on an incredible Turks and Caicos vacation for Mother’s Day. “Travis wanted to take Kylie away for Mother’s Day because he really wanted to show her how special she is to him,” a second source recently EXCLUSIVELY told us. “He is getting ready to get back to performing and touring again and he thought it would be super special to get away with just them and their children.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mlQoY_0fWM5BaZ00
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at an event. (Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock)

Travis and Kylie’s vacation comes after the couple first started dating in 2017 after hitting it off at Coachella. They welcomed their three-year-old daughter Stormi in early 2018 and added a son to their brood in Feb. 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ryan Seacrest's Deposition Reveals Shocking Confessions About Blac Chyna's Reality Show — Details

Ryan Seacrest is weighing in on the ongoing court battle between the Kardashian-Jenner family and Blac Chyna.According to a new report from Radar, the TV producer made some bombshell claims in his deposition, which the famous family is trying to get blocked from the jury. As reported by the outlet, Seacrest — who is scheduled to take the stand in the trial — shockingly revealed in his deposition that he wanted Chyna's show with Rob Kardashian, Rob & Chyna, to move forward, despite the Kardashian-Jenner squad's claim that there was fear over Rob's safety as a result of the exes'...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Floods Kylie Jenner With Gorgeous Flowers For Mother’s Day After Family Getaway

Following their special vacation to Turks and Caicos, Kylie Jenner received one final Mother’s Day surprise from boyfriend Travis Scott. To honor the 24-year-old mother of his two children, Travis, 31, had a sea of floral arrangements set up in Kylie’s home in California on Sunday, May 8. The Kardashians star shared photos and a video of the gorgeous gesture to Instagram. In one image, Kylie and Stormi Webster, 4, sat at an outdoor table near the pool in the mist of the stunning all-white bouquet and matching candles.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Damon Thomas Speaks On Marriage To Kim Kardashian, Her Ecstasy Claims

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Damon Thomas, continues to "wish her the best," despite any false narratives about their past relationship. The 51-year-old sat down with DJ Vlad, looking back at his marriage with now-billionaire businesswoman Kim Kardashian in the early 2000s. He believes he's played a "part in their journey," however, he doesn't want to be known as "Kim Kardashian's husband" and wants to "get in control of [his] narrative," as many people fail to recognize he has won Grammys and even made it to the Oscars.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stormi
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Travis Scott
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner Reflects On Being A ‘Young Mom’ With Sweet Video Of Stormi, 4, On Mother’s Day: Watch

Kylie Jenner, 24, reflected on being a “young mom” this Mother’s Day. The makeup mogul welcomed daughter Stormi, 4, in 2018 at just 20 — and a son, who she has yet to name, in February this year. “being a young mom just means we met a little early and i get to love you a little longer,” she sweetly wrote in a caption on Sunday, May 8, including photos and videos of Stormi at the beach.
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Turks#Caicos
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Countryfile host Helen Skelton says husband Richie Myler has ‘left the family home’ after birth of third child

Helen Skelton has revealed that she has separated from her husband, rugby player Richie Myler.The Countryfile host announced the news in an Instagram statement, writing that Myler has “left the family home”.Skelton’s announcement comes just four months after they welcomed their third child.“Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple,” she wrote. “He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co parent our small children.”Skelton, who married Myler in 2013, accompanied the post with two broken heart emojis.The pair have three childen together: Ernie, aged six, Louis, aged...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
185K+
Followers
17K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy