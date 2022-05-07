Chrishell Stause & GF G Flip’s Steamy Kiss In 1st Photos Since Confirming Romance
Chrishell Stause wasted no time in letting her fans know she has a new love in her life! The Selling Sunset star, 40, was spotting making out with girlfriend G Flip, 27, in West Hollywood on Friday (May 5). The couple packed on the PDA as they partied the night away at hotspot The Abbey in the tony neighborhood of Los Angeles.
Rocking a revealing black mesh top with a black bra underneath, Chrishell looked absolutely stunning. She topped off the fun, fresh look with a black-and-white patchwork leather miniskirt, strappy high heels and a luxury handbag. Her Australian singer love kept a more casual approach to her ensemble, sporting a white tank top and baggy maroon pants. She definitely made a statement by adding a trucker hat and high tops to the wardrobe.
The Hollywood outing comes after the pair held hands after a recent concert in Denver, Colorado, in a pic posted by a Reddit user. G Flip, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, wore a red jacket, baggy pants, sneakers, and a hat in the snapshot while Chrishell wore a black leather cropped jacket, jeans, and black boots.
While not much is known about this brand-new relationship, G Flip appeared to reference it in a recent tweet. The talented star, whose birth name is Georgia Claire Flipo, replied to a fan that claimed Chrishell was “too pretty to be with a man” on Twitter on May 1. G Flip responded simply, “Agreed.” In an Instagram Story shared around the same time, Chrishell also referred to G Flip as her “date.”
Chrishell and G Flip’s romance comes after the reality star broke it off with her Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim back in December, after only five months of dating. As for fans claiming the couple only dated for a storyline on the Bravo show, Chrishell clapped back during a Watch What Happens Live in February. “Umm, well I mean then we would’ve done a way better job at making the press work and not spoil the breakup before the show came out,” Chrishell responded. “So no.”
