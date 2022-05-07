ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Chrishell Stause & GF G Flip’s Steamy Kiss In 1st Photos Since Confirming Romance

By Terry Zeller
 3 days ago
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Chrishell Stause wasted no time in letting her fans know she has a new love in her life! The Selling Sunset star, 40, was spotting making out with girlfriend G Flip, 27, in West Hollywood on Friday (May 5). The couple packed on the PDA as they partied the night away at hotspot The Abbey in the tony neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Chrishell Stause and G Flip kissed at The Abbey on May 5, 2022. (BACKGRID)

Rocking a revealing black mesh top with a black bra underneath, Chrishell looked absolutely stunning. She topped off the fun, fresh look with a black-and-white patchwork leather miniskirt, strappy high heels and a luxury handbag. Her Australian singer love kept a more casual approach to her ensemble, sporting a white tank top and baggy maroon pants. She definitely made a statement by adding a trucker hat and high tops to the wardrobe.

The Hollywood outing comes after the pair held hands after a recent concert in Denver, Colorado, in a pic posted by a Reddit user. G Flip, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, wore a red jacket, baggy pants, sneakers, and a hat in the snapshot while Chrishell wore a black leather cropped jacket, jeans, and black boots.

While not much is known about this brand-new relationship, G Flip appeared to reference it in a recent tweet. The talented star, whose birth name is Georgia Claire Flipo, replied to a fan that claimed Chrishell was “too pretty to be with a man” on Twitter on May 1. G Flip responded simply, “Agreed.” In an Instagram Story shared around the same time, Chrishell also referred to G Flip as her “date.”

Chrishell Stause and G Flip left together after a night at The Abbey in May 2022. (Jvshvisions / BACKGRID)

Chrishell and G Flip’s romance comes after the reality star broke it off with her Selling Sunset co-star Jason Oppenheim back in December, after only five months of dating. As for fans claiming the couple only dated for a storyline on the Bravo show, Chrishell clapped back during a Watch What Happens Live in February. “Umm, well I mean then we would’ve done a way better job at making the press work and not spoil the breakup before the show came out,” Chrishell responded. “So no.”

shefinds

Travis Barker Is Unrecognizable Without His Tattoos! Check Out These Before And After Pics

We know it’s only been just over a year since they officially started dating, but we can’t think of Travis Barker without 43-year-old fiancée Kourtney Kardashian by his side. But one other thing we can’t imagine the Blink 182 drummer without is his tattoos – so imagine our shock when a throwback picture of the 46-year-old musician resurfaced online without his now signature body art! We almost had to do a double take!
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I did it': Kim Kardashian is confused about Kourtney and Travis' claim that they couldn't get marriage license as she reminds fans SHE was the first to marry in Vegas

Kim Kardashian has discussed her sister Kourtney Kardashian's recent Las Vegas wedding to Travis Barker. During a virtual visit on Friday's episode of Live With Kelly And Ryan, the SKIMS founder, 41, noted, 'I don't think it's legal. They said they couldn't get a license in time.'. Then the thrice...
RELATIONSHIPS
