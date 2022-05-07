ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pregnant Britney Spears Calls Sam Asghari Her ‘Baby Daddy’ As He Drives With Dog Sawyer: Watch

By Jackie Manno
 3 days ago
Image Credit: Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock

Looks like Britney Spears is having a baby one more time! The pregnant pop star and her fiancé Sam Asghari seem to be enjoying themselves before the new bundle of joy arrives. In a cute video posted to her official Instagram account with over 41 million followers, Sam is seen pretending to let their adorable puppy Sawyer drive their compact car as the couple giggle together on a sunny day.

In the video, the “Toxic” songstress is filming in the passenger seat while Sam holds the puppy’s paws, gently beeping the horn and waving. When Sam exits the car, he is seen wearing a burnt orange muscle tee and gray sweatpants. ‘It’s so you baby, it suits you well’ the singer commented about Sam’s car. “Oh God this is gonna be my baby daddy 👶🏼👶🏼👶🏼 ???” She then affectionately joked in the caption.

The “Stronger” singer announced her pregnancy seven months after sharing her engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam, 28. Under Britney’s conservatorship by her father, she revealed that she was forced to have an IUD, despite expressing her desire to have more children. However, she was officially freed from the conservatorship in November 2021, giving her back control of her own body.

Britney Spears with Fiancé Same Asghari (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

This will be baby number 3 for the pop star, as she already has two children with her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, who was reportedly absent during her second pregnancy. She also opened up on her Instagram account in April with her struggle with prenatal depression while having her sons.

“[I]t’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible 😔 … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday …” She captioned in a moment of vulnerability.

However, her two sons, Sean Federline, 16, and Jayden Federline, 15, are reportedly very excited to welcome a new sibling into their lives. Similarly, fiancé Sam said so himself that he could not be more excited to become a father. And with this new exciting pregnancy news, Britney and Sam appear to be over the moon, and the playful video proves that the pair are a match made in heaven.

