Brian Chesky , CEO of Airbnb , has made a determination about when the company's employees will return to the offices: never. In an interview with TIME magazine, the executive commented that the offices, as we knew them before the pandemic, have ended: “It's like an anachronistic way. It's from a pre-digital age. If the office didn't exist, I like to ask, would we invent it? And if we invented it, why would it be invented? Obviously, people will continue to go to hospitals and to work, people will continue to go to coffee shops and to work; Those spaces make a lot of sense. But I think for someone whose job is [to be in front of] a laptop, the question is, well, what is an office for?

