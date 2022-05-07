Cancellation of the Stockbridge 2022 High School annual alumni banquet

On what was a gorgeous evening in Geneva, the Panthers were able to come out victorious by a score of 17-5 over the Mynderse/Romulus Blue Devils. The first few minutes were even on both sides with the score being tied 2-2 with 18:55 remaining in the first half. After that, Geneva would go on to score 11 of the remaining 13 goals in the first half. Allie Good, a sophomore, was crucial for Geneva notching 10 points in the first half (6 goals, 4 assists). Using the surge, the Panthers were able to take a 13-4 lead into halftime.

GENEVA, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO