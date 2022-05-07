ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coin toss with 100-year-old Liberty silver dollar determines Precinct 23 winner

By Carol Kugler
The Herald-Times
 3 days ago
Three days after most of the primary election results were announced, it took a coin toss by David Henry, chair of the Monroe County Democrats, to determine the winner of Bloomington Precinct 23.

A little after 3 p.m. Friday, Henry tossed a 100-year-old silver Liberty coin into the air at Monroe County Democratic Party headquarters. "Tails," he called out to the group watching, with phones and cameras capturing the action.

Tails was what Alessia Modjarrad had selected, so she was declared the winner in Precinct 23 over fellow candidate Karen Granger.

But Granger will still represent a Bloomington precinct.

After declaring Modjarrad the winner in Precinct 23, Henry told the audience of more than a dozen there was a vacancy in Precinct 24, another of the 90 precincts in Monroe County. He then appointed Granger to fill that post.

While a coin toss was used to determine the winner this time, Henry said it's up to the party chair to determine the outcome of the precinct race, giving that person the freedom to decide the best way to pick a winner. He believed a coin toss was the "most equitable."

Modjarrad was happy to win the position. She's previously served as president of the College Democrats of Indiana and was campaign manager for Congressional District 9 Democratic candidate Matt Fyfe in the primary election.

