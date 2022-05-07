ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One man dead, one woman injured after shooting in Bridgeport Township

By Mid-Michigan NOW Newsroom
nbc25news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, Mich. - Multiple agencies responded to a shooting in the 2800 Williamson area. on May 7th. Officials say two people...

nbc25news.com

Powerhouse
5d ago

people act right we've been in a pandemic for almost 3 years we just want to enjoy ourselves without we or our families getting hurt let's get it together and enjoy this summer and the years to come

Reply
7
WNEM

Crews respond to house fire in Saginaw Twp.

SAGINAW TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - Crews are responding to a house fire in Saginaw Township. Firefighters were sent to the 2300 block of David Street Thursday morning, May 12 for the fire. David Street is closed while firefighters work to put out the fire. No word yet on possible injuries...
SAGINAW, MI
abc12.com

Woman hospitalized after Wednesday morning house fire near Saginaw

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Firefighters pulled a woman from a house fire near Saginaw on Wednesday morning. The Buena Vista Township Fire Department responded to a home in the 800 block of North 26th Street around 8:25 a.m. Flames were pouring from several windows when firefighters arrived. Firefighters...
SAGINAW, MI
City
Bridgeport, MI
City
Flint, MI
Flint, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Bridgeport Charter Township, MI
WNEM

Police investigate deadly double shooting

BRIDGEPORT TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - One man is dead, and a woman was injured after a shooting in Bridgeport Township over the weekend. It happened at the Bavarian Apartments in the 2800 block of Williamson about 3 a.m. on Saturday, May 7. Upon arriving at the scene, officers from the...
BRIDGEPORT, MI
WNEM

VIDEO: Springfield Police help save choking baby

A 50-year-old woman is recovering after Saginaw Police saved her from attempting to end her life. Early morning crash leaves man in critical condition. Saginaw PD, Saginaw Fire, Saginaw County and Saginaw Traffic Enforcement were called to the scene of a crash in Saginaw around 3 a.m. Friday. Updated: May....
SAGINAW, MI
nbc25news.com

79-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A 79-year-old man is dead after crashing a three-wheel motorcycle on Monday. Police say the motorcycle had recently been converted from a two-wheel to a three-wheel. John Blackwell, of Pontiac, lost control of the motorcycle on Baldwin Rd. in Orion Twp. according to police. Investigators say...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Mid Michigan
WNEM

Teen charged in deadly crash of Flint officer

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A 16-year-old from Montrose has been charged in a crash that took the life of a Flint police officer, according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton. The teen has been charged with two felonies including manslaughter with a motor vehicle and reckless driving causing death....
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Suspect arrested after vehicle, foot pursuit in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan State Police helicopter helped officers in the pursuit of an armed suspect in the city of Flint. Early Saturday morning, May 7, troopers attempted to stop the suspect, but he fled from troopers in a vehicle and later abandoned his vehicle, police said. The suspect continued to flee from officers on foot while armed with a long gun and handgun, police said.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

16-year-old facing charges for death of beloved Flint police captain

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 16-year-old is facing two felony charges for his alleged role in causing the death of Flint Police Department Capt. Collin Birnie. The teen from Montrose is accused of causing the Feb. 4 deadly crash on Elms Road near Mt. Morris Road, which claimed the life of Birnie.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Flint man arrested for assaulting girlfriend, killing dog

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced the arrest and arraignment of a Flint man accused of physically and sexually assaulting his girlfriend as well as killing her dog. Daquante Johnson, 24, is now in custody at the Genesee County Jail. Johnson, who has been wanted for...
FLINT, MI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
abc12.com

Woman dead, man injured after crash on Pierson Road in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A woman died and a man sustained critical injuries in a crash on Pierson Road early Sunday. Flint police say 21-year-old Charlotte McGee was riding in a Ford Explorer heading south on Selby Street that got hit by a Chrysler 300 driving west on Pierson Road.
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Landfill to be searched for body of Detroit-area teenager

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say they’ll search a suburban Detroit landfill for the body of a teenager who was killed earlier this year and likely placed in a Dumpster. Zion Foster, a 17-year-old from Eastpointe, was last seen on Jan. 4. Investigators believe Zion is dead...
LENOX TOWNSHIP, MI
nbc25news.com

One dead after head-on collision in Clare County

CLARE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Clare man is dead after he collided head-on with a truck Monday morning near Lincoln. The Clare County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies believe the man was driving the wrong way on Clare Avenue when he crashed into a truck pulling a trailer with livestock.
CLARE COUNTY, MI
nbc25news.com

Police arrest Genesee County man accused of rape and animal killing

FLINT, Mich. - The Genesee County Sheriff's Office has announced the arrest of a wanted man that allegedly raped & assaulted a woman and shot her dog. According to Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson, the suspect Daquantae Johnson was arrested after a public safety officer at a local hospital recognized Johnson when he was dropped off with a gunshot wound.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
abc12.com

Head-on crash in Flint leaves two men in critical condition

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Two men were listed in critical condition after a head-on collision on Flint's south side Sunday evening. Flint police say a Honda ATV heading south on Averill Avenue crashed head-on into a northbound Chevrolet Equinox near the intersection with Lapeer Road around 8:40 p.m. Police say...
FLINT, MI
nbc25news.com

Teen girl found shot to death in car in Detroit alley

DETROIT (AP) — Police say a teenager was found shot to death inside a car in a Detroit alley. Police Commander Michael McGinnis says the teen is a female, maybe 16 years old and about 150 pounds. Residents in the area reported hearing gunshots Tuesday night. Police in Berkley said the victim might be a teen who has been missing for three weeks.
DETROIT, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Early-morning, wrong-way crash on I-96 in Howell Township kills two

Alcohol and speed are suspected by authorities in an early-morning wrong-way crash on I-96 Wednesday near the 132-mile marker west of W. Highland Road in Howell Township that killed two drivers and sent two passengers to the hospital. According to a release from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, Livingston County...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI

Community Policy