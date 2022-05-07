One man dead, one woman injured after shooting in Bridgeport Township

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A Michigan State Police helicopter helped officers in the pursuit of an armed suspect in the city of Flint. Early Saturday morning, May 7, troopers attempted to stop the suspect, but he fled from troopers in a vehicle and later abandoned his vehicle, police said. The suspect continued to flee from officers on foot while armed with a long gun and handgun, police said.

