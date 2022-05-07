Key Points: Joel Embiid Returns, Leads Sixers Past Heat in Game 3 in Philadelphia

The Philadelphia 76ers returned home for a must-win Game 3 against the Miami Heat on Friday night, handling their business in the 99-79 win behind the return of Joel Embiid .

“His energy, his rebounding. His ability at the basket,” Doc Rivers said of what Embiid brought in his return. “I’ve said it all year, you could see his timing was off a little bit. But his presence defensively, I really don’t – I don’t think he gets enough credit how good of a defensive player he is and how much he helps us. And I thought tonight, it was a lot of that.”

The Sixers knew that whatever happened, they did not want to go down 3-0 to this Miami Heat team. The Sixers took care of their home court and will now look to even the series at two games apiece on Sunday.

Joel Embiid , who is rumored to have won the 2021-2022 NBA MVP Award, was out the first two games in Miami. He returned to the lineup and what a difference the potential MVP made. Embiid spoke postgame about the Sixers’ chances.

“We have a good chance to win it all,” Embiid said. “We’ve got to stay healthy.”

Embiid helped lead the way for the Sixers scoring 18 points. He shot 5-for-12 from the field. He also grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out one assist on the night. Embiid was cleared from his concussion a day before the contest and he was ready and hoping he would be in the lineup. Philly fans were hoping he would be out there and they got their wish.

More Sixers Contributions

Danny Green scored 21 points and grabbed four rebounds.

scored 21 points and grabbed four rebounds. Tyrese Maxey scored 21 points, grabbed two rebounds, and dished out six assists.

scored 21 points, grabbed two rebounds, and dished out six assists. James Harden scored 17 points, grabbed eight rebounds, and dished out six assists.

The Sixers and the Heat face off again Sunday night from Philadelphia. Tip-off is at 8 pm Eastern from the Wells Fargo Center.

Special Betting Offer From PointsBet

Offer : Two risk-free bets up to $2,000

: Two risk-free bets up to $2,000 States : New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Iowa

: New York, New Jersey, Illinois, Iowa Promo code: (T&C Apply)

The post Key Points: Joel Embiid Returns, Leads Sixers Past Heat in Game 3 in Philadelphia appeared first on FortyEightMinutes .