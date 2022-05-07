ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

10 Country Songs For Mom If You’re The Degenerate Kid She’s Worried About

By Dave Pidancet
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VHoNW_0fWM1jXz00

Nothing says “I appreciate you, Mom” like a sad country song that absolves her of blame for how screwed up you are.

If you’re that kid who Mama is always worried about, or if you have one of those kids, this list is for you. Listen in, tune out, and enjoy a double Código 1530 margarita, Mom.

Because I love you… and I’m sorry.

“Mamma Song” – Cody Jinks

The most badass dad in country music wrote a song in the form of a letter to his mom. It’s sweet and real, and I could imagine me writing a letter just like this to my mom, if I was ever as cool as Cody Jinks.

“She Loved A Lot In Her Time” – George Jones

Sad country songs are the best, and there’s no one who makes them sadder than George Jones. Even late in his career with this 1991 release, Possum makes you feel the pain of this mama with every tortured line.

“Don’t Tell Mama” – Gary Allan

In case you didn’t think we could get sadder than George Jones, here’s a heartbreaker from Gary Allan (originally recorded by Ty Herndon) showing that the ’90s were just as depressing as any other decade of country music. Don’t drink and drive.

“Don’t Take Your Guns To Town” – Johnny Cash

A classic story from The Man in Black, it’s also a classic lesson in what happens if you don’t listen to Mama. Don’t talk with your mouth open, don’t make that face, and don’t take your guns to town. She warned you….

“She’s In Love With The Boy” – Trisha Yearwood

It’s tough to find that special someone. And it’s even tougher to find that special someone who will get along with the in-laws.

Daddy plays a big role in this song, but Mama is there waiting in the final verse to tell Daddy the hard truth he needs to hear. Isn’t that what Mamas are for?

“I’m The Only Hell (Mama Ever Raised)” – Johnny Paycheck

Even the most degenerate Johnny on this list was still thinking about his Mama when he was shooting at people and going to prison.

“When Mama Prayed” – Randy Travis

A heartfelt tribute to the moms that are praying for their kids every day, regardless of what they’re doing with their lives. Like writing for country music websites, for example.

“Thought You Should Know” – Morgan Wallen

Sometimes you just gotta ease mama’s mind… you know, just give a call and let her know that, no, you’re not a drug dealing college dropout on the verge of prison or death. Hey mom, just thought you should know…

“Mammas Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” – Waylon Jennings and Willie Nelson

The classic warning to mamas everywhere worried about the future careers of their young children. If they’re doctors and lawyers and such, they’ll be alright. Right? But the best line in this song is that

“He ain’t wrong, he’s just different

But his pride won’t let him

Do things to make you think he’s right.”

We’re just “different,” Mom. Quit worrying!

“Mama Tried” – Merle Haggard

The ultimate, rebel ode to Mama’s best efforts from one of country music’s greats. The protagonist was the one rebel child that Mama didn’t know what to do with. And despite her best efforts, she couldn’t change him.

A message like that is real and strangely comforting to a parent like me. These kids are who they are, regardless of how we raise them. We hope we can try our best and keep them from turning 21 in prison. But they’re unique humans, just like us.

And not even the goddess-like Mama ideal can change the trajectory of a kid who needs to be a degenerate for a little while.

Raise a glass for our Mamas this weekend and play one of these songs. Because she tried, and that’s what matters most.

Comments / 1

Related
Whiskey Riff

Country Music Legend Loretta Lynn Turns 90 Years Old

Happy 90th Birthday to the Queen, Loretta Lynn. From Butcher Holler, Kentucky, to the Country Music Hall of Fame, she’s had an incredible decades-long career paving the way for countless other female artists coming behind her. She penned classic hits like, “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man)”,...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Jones
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Johnny Paycheck
Person
Gary Allan
Person
Cody Jinks
Person
Ty Herndon
Person
Merle Haggard
Person
Trisha Yearwood
Person
Waylon Jennings
Person
Johnny Cash
Kickin Country 100.5

Whatever Happened To Country Music Superstar Barbara Mandrell?

She won too many awards to mention here. Seriously, it would take up a lot more space than we have. But to kind of give you an idea, the awards had titles like "Most Promising Female Vocalist", "Top Female Vocalist", Favorite Country Female Artist", "Instrumentalist Of The Year", "Comedian Of The Year", "Single Of The Year", "Entertainer Of The Year" and "Country Music Hall Of Fame".
MUSIC
Outsider.com

The ‘Happy Days’ Stars You Probably Didn’t Know Were Siblings

While Erin Moran starred in over 230 episodes of “Happy Days,” her sibling and fellow actor, John Moran, only starred in one alongside his sister. Most “Happy Days” fans probably don’t remember the Moran siblings starring together in the episode. It took place in Season 3 and was titled “Football Frolics.” Per IMDb, the synopsis on the episode reads, “Richie, Ralph & Potsie decide to babysit 15 kids at once, to earn fast money to attend a big football game.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Country Songs#Classic Country Music#Degenerate#C Digo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

‘Charlie’s Angels’ Star Jaclyn Smith, 76, Spotted On Date With Husband In Rare Photos

Jaclyn Smith is celebrating her love for her husband Dr. Brad Allen! The Charlie’s Angels actress, 76, looked chic and stunning while stepping out for a lunch date in Montecito over the weekend, spotted buying a sweet card for her man in photos you can see here. Jaclyn, known as one of the original Angels from the hit show from the ’70s, wore a gorgeous black-and-white-striped long sleeve top, pairing the look with skinny jeans and a beige and brown Hermès Birkin bag.
MONTECITO, CA
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Ron Howard Blames Hair Loss on Stress Over The Fonz

Ron Howard started losing his thick head of red hair while starring in Happy Days, and he blames it on his classic TV counterpart The Fonz. When Howard started going bald, he was only 20 years old. And according to the book titled Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family that he co-authored with his brother Clint, it was due to a stress-induced skin condition that caused his hair to start “falling out in alarming clumps.”
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

129K+
Followers
9K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy