ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okmulgee, OK

Lightning enters bathroom vent, blows toilet apart

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
WLNS
WLNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23rVZd_0fWM1Yms00

(NEXSTAR) – As if we didn’t feel vulnerable enough in the bathroom, a recent incident in Oklahoma is shedding some light on yet another nightmarish possibility.

Firefighters with the Okmulgee Fire Department were called to the scene of an incident at an apartment building on Wednesday night, after a bolt of lightning traveled through the exhaust vent and shattered a toilet in one of the units.

No one was injured, but the toilet was “severely damaged,” Fire Chief Dewayne Hurt wrote in a statement shared with Nexstar.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wcxCo_0fWM1Yms00
The lightning first struck the roof of the apartment complex before traveling through an exhaust vent and hitting the toilet, officials said. (Okmulgee Fire Department)

An explosion of this type — a toilet being blown to smithereens during a lightning storm — isn’t entirely unheard of, though it appears to be quite rare. One of the only other instances of the last several years occurred in 2019, when lightning struck near a Florida couple’s septic tank, ignited the gases within, and caused one of their toilets to explode.

The lightning that struck the Oklahoma apartment complex took a different route, first striking the roof before coming through a metal exhaust vent and hitting the water within the toilet, according to an Okmulgee firefighter who spoke with Nexstar.

The reaction caused the bowl to blow apart, he said.

Chief Hurt said the lighting also caused a small fire in the attic, which crews extinguished.

Meteorite chunks fall to the ground after fireball was seen in several states

Experts say lightning can also travel through plumbing, which is why the National Weather Service and even the CDC advise against using the shower, the tub, or even washing dishes during an electrical storm. Neither mention toilets specifically, but both advise avoiding all pipes or plumbing, while the CDC says to avoid “all water” during a storm.

The NWS’ other tips regarding lightning safety , as well as an analysis of recent lightning fatalities, can be found on the department’s website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

Firefighters rescue teen after falling 40ft into a well

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Gaffney City Fire Department was able to rescue a teenager Saturday evening after he fell 40 feet into a well in Gaffney. The fire department said firefighters responded to a report around 7:57 p.m. that a person had fallen into a well off Pacolet Highway. Upon arrival, firefighters found a […]
GAFFNEY, SC
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Okmulgee, OK
State
Florida State
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Okmulgee, OK
Crime & Safety
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Vent#Plumbing#National Weather Service#Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NWS
Washington Examiner

Foster mom faces lose-lose scenario after police seize cash

Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
ROCHESTER, NY
SCDNReports

80-Year-Old Florida Grandpa Arrested for CP

80-Year-Old Florida Grandpa Arrested for CPFlorida Mugshot. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office arrested an 80-year-old Venice man for Possession of Child Abuse Material. Detectives began their investigation in January when they received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about an image depicting child exploitation uploaded to a Microsoft server.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
CBS News

After capture, fugitive inmate told officers: "Please help my wife, she just shot herself in the head"

When police apprehended escaped capital murder suspect Casey Cole White he said that his "wife," Vicky White, shot herself, according to U.S. Marshals officials. "Casey quickly surrendered, and his immediate words to our team was, 'Please help my wife. She just shot herself in the head,'" Commander of the Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force Deputy Marshal Chad Hunt said.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WLNS

Victim identified in overnight Lansing shooting

UPDATE (5/7/22 – 7:41 p.m.) – Officers with Lansing Police have identified the man killed in an overnight shooting as 19-year-old Kalen Lesean Mathews. Police said a juvenile has been taken into custody and is staying in the Ingham County Youth Home with pending charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday. LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) […]
LANSING, MI
WLNS

WLNS

12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy