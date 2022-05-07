ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentford confirm survival with win as Southampton fans turn on Hasenhüttl

The Guardian
 3 days ago
Yoane Wissa celebrates scoring Brentford’s second goal against Southampton.

Ralph Hasenhüttl faced the wrath of his own supporters as Southampton were comfortably beaten at Brentford.

Pontus Jansson and Yoane Wissa struck in the first half before Kristoffer Ajer’s first Brentford goal rubber-stamped their top-flight status.

Saints are stuttering towards the end of the season and are still not mathematically safe from relegation, though a catastrophic series of results would be required for them to slip to the Championship.

“I am responsible for the results, for the mistakes my players make,” Hasenhüttl said. “This is my job. We can understand the frustration because at the moment we are not playing like a Premier League team, especially not in and around the boxes.

“We’re far away from having the quality to win games. That’s what we have to change. Forty points might not be enough. Two games [left to play] so we have to be absolutely focused.”

Jansson opened the scoring as he turned home Ivan Toney’s drilled pass for his second goal in four games. The lead was doubled 79 seconds later, the referee, Michael Salisbury, doing well to give Brentford an advantage when Christian Eriksen was fouled, the loose ball falling for Wissa who made no mistake with a cool finish past Fraser Forster.

Wissa missed a glorious chance to extend the lead further as Eriksen’s free-kick was knocked back across goal to the forward, who turned over under close pressure.

Adam Armstrong thought he had halved the deficit just before the break but his smart finish was ruled out for offside as Brentford deservedly went in ahead.

There was less goalmouth action in the second half, Armando Broja seeing calls for a penalty turned down after David Raya had swiped at a loose ball and missed.

The Brentford goalkeeper palmed away a good strike from the substitute Mohamed Elyounoussi as the visitors attempted to stage a late rally. James Ward-Prowse has again proven his free-kick abilities this season and the Saints captain saw a deflected set piece flash over the bar.

Brentford went down the other end and missed a string of chances, with Toney’s miskick the worst of the bunch as Southampton survived a goalmouth scramble.

The points were soon wrapped up, however, when Ajer skipped over a Kyle Walker-Peters challenge and finished between the legs of Forster.

The Fiver: sign up and get our daily football email.

For Brentford, a first Premier League season could yet end in style having reached 43 points, the same as their fellow promoted clubs – Watford and Norwich – combined.

Thomas Frank, the Brentford manager, said: “I think every year there is one from the Championship done fine, it just shows it is only one out of three and you can’t predict if it is first place, second place or the playoff winners.

“I had a very good feeling and a big belief going into this season.”

