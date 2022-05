In March of 2020, Donald Rosner opened the Blue Line Deli in Huntington, NY. It was a dream come true for Rosner, but the timing of his opening couldn’t have been worse. It was at this same time that COVID-19 closures began to take shape and wreak havoc on the food service industry. Despite the difficult circumstances surrounding his opening, as of April 2022 his deli has multiple locations and has collaborated with members of the NBA and NHL.

HUNTINGTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO