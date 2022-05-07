ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

Body discovered with flesh eaten by ‘whatever lives in the murky waters’

By Victoria Lopez
 3 days ago

Courtesy: Cameron County Sheriffs Office

Editor’s Note: This article contains images at the end of this article that may be disturbing to some readers, discretion is advised .

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A woman well known by the community disappeared with no trace only for her flesh-eaten body to be discovered days later in a resaca, leaving authorities with no leads.

23 years later, the murder of Maria Marisella Gonzalez remains unsolved.

Also known as “Marcie,” Gonzalez was a dancer at Crazy Horse Topless Bar.

Gonzalez was last seen spending time in Harlingen’s La Placita district on June 8, 1998.

Witnesses told authorities that Gonzalez was seen entering a vehicle with a man.

The dancer was discovered dead in a resaca near Hudson Road outside San Benito on June 14, 1998, according to the Cameron County Sheriffs’ Office.

Gonzalez’s body was found with multiple skull and facial fractures with her face flesh eaten away by “whatever lies in the murky waters.”

The 35-year-old woman was identified as “Marcie” through her clothing, jewelry, and the tattoo of a rose on her right shoulder.

According to an autopsy report released at the time, Gonzalez’s cause of death was determined to be three blows to the head and face delivered with a blunt object.

Preliminary pathology reports ruled her death as a homicide.

CCSO Investigator at the time Domingo Diaz told reporters that the agency has questioned all of Gonzalez’s acquaintances but had no leads.

Diaz stated that he was sure that “someone saw… something.”

As a rise in murders spiked during the time of Gonzalez’s death, reporters spoke with other county officials.

Hidalgo County District Attorney Rene Guerra emphasized the importance of witnesses, stating murders like Gonzalez’s, that lack witnesses tend to go unsolved.

Courtesy: Cameron County Sheriffs Office

This case remains an open investigation.

Individuals with any information on this case are asked to call the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at their hotline: (866)-350-5551 or (956)-350-5551.

Eddie
2d ago

My condolences but in that line of work, murderers n drugs lurk around n either she knew something or turned someone down to where they decided to kill her. Possible suspect would be someone that frequented her place of work

ValleyCentral

Woman arrested after assaulting man with mop stick, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested for assaulting a man with a mop stick, according to Brownsville PD. Brownsville police arrested Kimberly Acero, 31, for aggravated assault (family violence) after she assaulted a man with a mop stick, according to a release by Brownsville PD. At 3:30 p.m. on April 23, police responded […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Missing Angolan child’s body found in Rio Grande

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A child who was swept away in the Rio Grande while attempting to cross into the United States has been found dead. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) say that a husband and wife that had crossed into the United States near Del Rio told Border Patrol agents on […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
ValleyCentral

One dead in crash, woman arrested for intoxication manslaughter

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested for intoxication manslaughter after a crash that left one dead. Angela Mia Villarreal, 28, was arrested for intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony, according to a release from McAllen PD. At 11:52 p.m. on May 5, McAllen PD was dispatched to the 9700 block of N. 10 Street […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Mexican drug lord’s daughter released early from U.S. prison

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman convicted of dealing with Mexican businesses prohibited by law who also happens to be the daughter of Mexico’s most notorious drug lord was released early from federal custody. Jessica Johanna Oseguera Gonzalez, 35, was released from federal prison on March 14 after spending 25 months in custody, […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
People

Minnesota 'Loving Parents' Were Fatally Shot on Highway Near Popular Mexican Tourist Destination

A Minnesota mother and father were fatally shot by a group of gunmen while vacationing in Mexico, leaving behind their two children, according to reports. Miguel Angel Abrego Hurtado, 49, and Concepcion Leticia Carrillo Arellando, 48, were riding in a pickup truck on a highway near popular tourist destination Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, earlier this month, when a group of armed motorcyclists allegedly drove alongside them and shot them to death, KMSP-TV reports.
MINNESOTA STATE
Law & Crime

Human Remains Identified as Missing Woman, Who Was Girlfriend of Ex-NFL Player Investigated in Her Disappearance

Authorities in Texas have identified human remains as belonging to missing 29-year-old Taylor Pomaski. “The Institute of Forensic Science determined the remains to be that of Taylor Pomaski,” Senior Deputy Thomas Gilliland told Law&Crime in an email. “The investigation is still open and active and homicide investigators are diligent on bringing this case to a close.”
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
