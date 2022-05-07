Body discovered with flesh eaten by ‘whatever lives in the murky waters’

Courtesy: Cameron County Sheriffs Office

Editor’s Note: This article contains images at the end of this article that may be disturbing to some readers, discretion is advised .

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A woman well known by the community disappeared with no trace only for her flesh-eaten body to be discovered days later in a resaca, leaving authorities with no leads.

23 years later, the murder of Maria Marisella Gonzalez remains unsolved.

Also known as “Marcie,” Gonzalez was a dancer at Crazy Horse Topless Bar.

Gonzalez was last seen spending time in Harlingen’s La Placita district on June 8, 1998.

Witnesses told authorities that Gonzalez was seen entering a vehicle with a man.

The dancer was discovered dead in a resaca near Hudson Road outside San Benito on June 14, 1998, according to the Cameron County Sheriffs’ Office.

Gonzalez’s body was found with multiple skull and facial fractures with her face flesh eaten away by “whatever lies in the murky waters.”

The 35-year-old woman was identified as “Marcie” through her clothing, jewelry, and the tattoo of a rose on her right shoulder.

According to an autopsy report released at the time, Gonzalez’s cause of death was determined to be three blows to the head and face delivered with a blunt object.

Preliminary pathology reports ruled her death as a homicide.

CCSO Investigator at the time Domingo Diaz told reporters that the agency has questioned all of Gonzalez’s acquaintances but had no leads.

Diaz stated that he was sure that “someone saw… something.”

As a rise in murders spiked during the time of Gonzalez’s death, reporters spoke with other county officials.

Hidalgo County District Attorney Rene Guerra emphasized the importance of witnesses, stating murders like Gonzalez’s, that lack witnesses tend to go unsolved.





Courtesy: Cameron County Sheriffs Office

This case remains an open investigation.

Individuals with any information on this case are asked to call the Cameron County Crime Stoppers at their hotline: (866)-350-5551 or (956)-350-5551.

