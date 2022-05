Given the harrowing experience with high water in my West Palm Beach neighborhood last month, I would like to thank Gov. Ron DeSantis for signing the Statewide Flooding and Sea Level Rise Resilience bill this week. The bill expands Florida’s resilience funding program, establishes a statewide office of resilience and positions the state’s chief resilience officer in the governor’s office. All are needed now, given the more frequent flooding events we face from devastating rainstorms, king tides and more.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO