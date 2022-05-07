ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Mayans M.C. (Season 4 Episode 5) J. D. Pardo, trailer, release date

By Marsha Dizon
startattle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe divided M.C. comes together in honor of their fallen brothers. Startattle.com – Mayans M.C. | FX. This episode was directed by Elgin James and written by Sean Clayton Varela. Network: FX. Release date: May 10, 2022 at 10pm EST. Cast:. – J.D. Pardo as Ezekiel “EZ”...

www.startattle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Major 'Sons of Anarchy' Star Finally Coming to 'Mayans M.C.'

Mayans was already prepped to face off with the Sons of Anarchy this season as the two motorcycle clubs on FX prepare for war. And while it is the San Bernardino chapter of the Sons of Anarchy that's on the frontlines against Miguel, EZ and the Mayans club, one of the originals is about to get involved.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Is Axing All 6 Seasons of a Beloved Historical Drama in May

Netflix is axing all six seasons of a beloved historical drama in May, leaving fans just enough time for a full rewatch. It's been revealed that Downton Abby will be dropped from Netflix on May 31. Coincidentally, this coincides with the release of the franchise's new movie, Downton Abbey: A New Era, which opens in theaters on May 20.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Felipe Reyes
Person
Sarah
Person
Edward James Olmos
Person
J. D. Pardo
Person
Kurt Sutter
Person
Danny Pino
Person
Sarah Bolger
Person
Clayton Richard
Person
Richard Cabral
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Distractify

Were '9-1-1' and '9-1-1: Lone Star' Canceled or Renewed?

We met the emergency responders on Fox’s 9-1-1 in 2018. Led by a star-studded cast including Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and Jennifer Love-Hewitt, the series had massive success, bringing in a total of 10 million viewers in Season 1. Two years later, the series spinoff, 9-1-1: Lone Star, made its debut on the network.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Here’s Why Casey and Brett Might Be Calling It Quits

Fans of Chicago Fire are gearing up for the season finale with Matt Casey, played by Jesse Spencer, making an appearance at the big wedding. He’s going to join Sylvie Brett, played by Kara Killmer. These two have been staying busy with their long-distance relationship. Are these two about to split up and call it quits? With this show, there always are aces in the hole and possibilities galore.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Fx#American#Sons Of Anarchy#Ez
Outsider.com

‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym Stepping Away From Series to Take Maternity Leave

Following the news that Missy Peregrym is exiting CBS’ “FBI,” the showrunners of the TV series are revealing more details about the actress’ temporary departure. Prior to the latest “FBI” episode, Missy Peregrym took to her Instagram to announce her break from the show. “Tonight is my last episode of the season – you don’t want to miss it! I’m off for maternity leave now…”
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Danny Masterson Snubbed As Mila Kunis & Ashton Kutcher Sign On To Star In Netflix Reboot Of 'That '70s Show'

Danny Masterson is officially out of the That '70s Show reboot. It's been reported most of the original cast has signed on to be a part of the upcoming Netflix sequel series, but Masterson, who played Steven Hyde in the beloved sitcom, is noticeably absent as his legal issues continue to mount. This doesn't come as a huge surprise, as the embattled former tv star is currently facing felony rape charges after his request to dismiss the case was denied by a judge back in February. As it stands now, That '90s Show is sure to be a riotous rush...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
ClutchPoints

New to Netflix this Month (May 2022)

May is here, and we’re going to look at the shows and films that are new to Netflix this Month of May 2022. There are so many new shows coming to Netflix this month of May 2022, and it’s as if the subscription-based streaming platform is trying to get back its lost subscribers. Here in this article, we take a look at the new shows coming to Netflix this month, which is quite a lot and a meaty launch month compared to April. So, without further ado, here we go.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘The Fosters’ Star Teri Polo Joins ‘NCIS’ in Recurring Role

Teri Polo, best known for playing Stef Adams Foster in the Freeform series The Fosters, is joining the long-running CBS drama series NCIS in a recurring role opposite Gary Cole. According to Deadline, Polo will play Vivian Kolchak, the ex-wife of NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker (Cole). A former FBI...
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

'NCIS' Adding Recurring Character Starting in Season 19 Finale

The NCIS Season 19 finale will introduce a new character who will later play a big part in the upcoming 20th season. Meet the Parents star Teri Polo was cast as the ex-wife of Gary Cole's character, hinting that NCIS Special Agent Alden Parker's personal life will be featured in future episodes. CBS picked up NCIS for Season 20 last month.
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix has canceled another original series – without any announcement

Netflix has canceled another of its original series, On the Verge, without making any announcement. The series is a comedy that follows four women in their forties dealing with midlife crises in LA. Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, Alexia Landeau, and Julie Delpy star – Delpy also created the series, and executive produced along with Shue. Netflix and Canal Plus co-produced the series, with Canal Plus releasing the show in France, and Netflix releasing it globally.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

New Jeff Bridges TV Series Gets June Premiere Date on FX

Jeff Bridges' latest television series is one step closer to hitting the small screen. It was recently announced that The Old Man, an upcoming drama series starring Bridges, will premiere two episodes on FX on June 16th at 10/9pm CT. The series, which will have a total of seven episodes, will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu. Based Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.
TV SERIES
Variety

Fred Savage Fired From Directing and Producing ‘The Wonder Years’ After Inappropriate Conduct Investigation

Click here to read the full article. Fred Savage, who serves as a director and executive producer on ABC’s “The Wonder Years,” has been fired due to the findings of an investigation about his conduct on set. Multiple employees complained about Savage’s behavior while working on “The Wonder Years,” a reboot of the ’80s-’90s series of the same name that starred Savage as Kevin Arnold. The nature of the complaints remains unclear. However, a spokesperson for Disney-owned 20th Television confirmed that allegations were made and that Savage had been terminated. The statement reads: “Recently, we were made aware of allegations of inappropriate...
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Top 10 most-watched movies on Netflix from last week

What movies are popular on Netflix right now? Netflix Need a good flick to distract you? Just jump on Netflix, right? That's only half the battle. What one do you pick now? Check out which have been the most picked movies on Netflix over the past week starting April 17:10. "A Dog's Way Home" Netflix Hours viewed: 5,750,0009. "Cleaner" IMDB Hours viewed: 6,770,0008. "Return to Space" Netlix Hours viewed: 7,150,0007. "The Call" Netflix Hours viewed: 7,710,0006. "How it Ends" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,600,0005. "Metal Lords" Netflix Hours viewed: 8,740,0004. "The Adam Project" Netflix Hours viewed: 9,270,0003. "A Score to Settle" Hollywood Reporter photo Hours viewed: 9,750,0002. "Choose or Die" Netflix Hours viewed: 16,000,0001. "The In Between" Netflix Hours viewed: 35,900,00011
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy