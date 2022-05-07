5 Sioux Falls Homes For Sale Right Now With Cool Pools

Car theft is becoming an increasing problem in and around the Sioux Falls area. The primary reason why is because residents keep leaving their car keys in unlocked vehicles. Hearing that news makes me think about the 1991 motion picture "City Slickers" with Billy Crystal. A group of yuppie men in the midst of a mid-life crisis decide to go on a cattle drive. One night while out on the range, they discover Curly, (Jack Palance) their guide had a heart attack and passed away, and one of the characters, Phil, played by actor Daniel Stern said this classic line..."The man ate bacon at every meal, you can't do that!"

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 6 DAYS AGO