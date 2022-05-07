ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

15-year-old arrested for deadly West Nashville shooting

By Anthony Glover
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. -- A 15-year-old is charged in the killing of another teen yesterday in West Nashville. Early Sunday, Lavell Newsome surrendered to Metro Nashville police in the deadly shooting Friday afternoon at Elizabeth...

PUBLIC SAFETY
