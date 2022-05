A Tottenham Hotspur fan group has said it is “disappointed” with chants made by visiting supporters during Spurs’ 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.Tottenham supporters chanted to the tune of Liverpool’s club anthem, “You’ll Never Walk Alone”, making reference to unemployment. The “sign on” chant was reportedly developed during the 1980s when the city of Liverpool struggled with an economic downturn and significant job losses, with unemployment exceeding 20% in 1985, more than double the national average.The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust (THST) has criticised the continued usage of the chant, saying that “poverty and joblessness are not fair...

