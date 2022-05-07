Every Single Ingredient in This Delicious Grilled Fish With Mango-Kimchi Slaw Fights Inflammation

If ever there was a prime time to fire up the grill, it’s the warming months between the spring and the summer. Nothing compares to that first whiff of sear or sizzling charcoal of the season. If you've been sticking to grilling solely veggie burgers and chicken breasts since forever, we get it. But there is one type of protein that could stand to be kissed by the flames of your grill a lot more frequently this summer: fish.

Before you get intimidated, don't. Fish is so simple to grill—the key to nailing it is simply buying the freshest fish possible from a reputable supplier (read: there's no need to fuss over any fancy marinades or culinary techniques if you're not there yet) and just be cautious not to let it overcook over the piping-hot grill grates. That's it. Once it's been sufficiently seared, your grilled fish becomes a flavor-packed blank canvas that you can dress up with whatever sauces, sides, and seasonal produce you love most.

In addition to its delicious flavor, fish is one of the best food sources of omega-3 fatty acids—particularly fatty fish like trout—which are a crucial nutrient for healthy aging that many aren't eating enough of. In fact, a recent study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition highlights that having higher levels of omega-3s in your blood is associated with a lower mortality rate in folks over 65. "Our bodies can't make omega-3 fatty acids, so we must get them from food," Maya Feller, MS, RD previously told Well+Good. "The reason why omega-3s are linked to longevity is because they're involved in many systems within the body including brain health, the central nervous system, and heart health." The connection between omega-3 fatty acids and heart health is especially noteworthy, as heart disease is the number one cause of death in the U.S., according to the CDC. Eating fatty fish twice a week is directly linked to lowering this risk.

Luckily, that’s where this delicious grilled trout recipe comes in. In fact, every single ingredient in this perfect-for-summertime trout with kimchi slaw and mango salsa from the brilliant culinary team at Edgewood Tahoe is linked to boosting your longevity and lowering inflammation—omega-3-rich fish included.

For starters, the cabbage that plays a key role in the kimchi slaw. “Leafy greens and cruciferous veggies like spinach, kale, broccoli, cabbage, and Brussels sprouts all sulfur compounds linked with cancer protection,” Sharon Palmer, MS, RDN, previously told Well+Good. Moreover, red bell peppers are a crucial source of vitamin C, which not only helps to boost immunity, but also helps to boost collagen absorption. Carrots, another ingredient in this dish, are high in fiber, vitamin A, and beta-carotene, all of which are important compounds for fighting inflammation and maintaining a balanced gut microbiome.

And don't forget the mangoes, which are loaded with antioxidants, Amy Shapiro MS, RD, CDN told us. "[The] most interesting [antioxidant found in mangos] is mangiferin, which has often been called a 'super antioxidant' and provides protection from free radical damage, preventing disease and slowing signs of aging. There is also research showing [mangos] may support heart health and help to manage blood lipid levels." The ginger and the garlic in the dish both contains compounds that create an antioxidant effect in the body—this means that they help reduce free radical damage, lessen oxidative stress, and reduce inflammation.

TL; DR? “The wholesome ingredients make this recipe a super nutrient-dense choice—Tahoe cutthroat trout is a delicious lean protein, and all additional ingredients are vegetables,” says Chef Raymond Sanchez, assistant executive chef at Edgewood Tahoe. “And as a chef, it is a favorite because I can combine locally-sourced products with my specialty, which is grilling fish.” To learn how to make his delicious grilled trout recipe, read on.

Tahoe-style cutthroat grilled trout recipe with kimchi slaw and mango salsa recipe

Ingredients

For the grilled Tahoe cutthroat trout:

1 whole cutthroat trout, gutted, scaled, and de-boned

1 ounce olive oil

Kosher salt, to taste

Fresh ground black pepper, to taste

For the kimchi slaw:

1 small head Napa cabbage, thinly sliced

1 cup red cabbage, thinly sliced

4 green onions, chopped

1 carrot, shredded

1 red bell pepper, seeded and julienne

6 Tbsp seasoned rice vinegar

2 Tbsp gochujang (Korean chili paste)

2 Tbsp neutral oil

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

1 Tbsp soy sauce

2 Tbsp toasted sesame seeds

For the mango salsa:

3 ripe mangos, diced

1 medium bell pepper, seeded and diced

1/2 cup red onion, diced

1/4 cup cilantro leaves, roughly chopped

1 jalapeño, seeded and deveined, minced

1/4 cup lime juice

Kosher salt, to taste

Fresh ground black pepper, to taste

Instructions

1. Make the slaw: Add sliced Napa cabbage, red cabbage, green onion, carrot, and red bell pepper to a large bowl and set aside.

Add rice vinegar, gochujang, oil, garlic, ginger, and soy sauce to a jar fitted with a tight lid and shake well (or whisk) until well-incorporated. Pour dressing over cabbage mixture, and toss to coat with the sesame seeds. Refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to overnight.

2. Make the salsa: Combine mango, bell pepper, onion, cilantro, and jalapeño in a large bowl, and drizzle with the lime juice. Using a large spoon, stir ingredients together, and season with salt and pepper and give it another toss. For the best flavor, let salsa rest for 20 minutes

3. Grill the trout: Oil and season the fish inside and out. Place on hot grill for 3 minutes, then quarter turn to get diamond marks and flip after 2 minutes. Quarter turn again after 2 minutes, then quarter turn again.

4. To serve: Scoop a serving of slaw onto the center of the plate, place grilled fish on top, and finish by adding mango salsa on top of fish. Garnish with sesame seeds, green onions, and charred half lime, if using.

