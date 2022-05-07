ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Dundee on brink of relegation after defeat to St Mirren

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kanNc_0fWLumlv00

Dundee took a step closer to being relegated straight back to the cinch Championship after just one season following a 2-0 defeat to St Mirren.

Goals from Alex Greive and Curtis Main ensured the Paisley side’s Premiership status for another season but left their visitors on the precipice of the drop.

Livingston’s late equaliser against St Johnstone spared them that immediate fate but Dundee are now six points behind the Perth team with two games to play and a goal difference seven goals worse.

Mark McGhee’s side, who have not won since he took charge in February, could be relegated when they play Hibs on Tuesday night.

St Mirren made one change from the side that had defeated St Johnstone with Ethan Erhahon replacing the injured Connor Ronan.

Dundee, in turn, made two changes from last weekend’s loss at Aberdeen. Max Anderson and Paul McMullan both dropped to the bench, with Zak Rudden and Luke McCowan taking their places.

The visitors started brightly but found themselves behind after just four minutes after a howler from Charlie Adam.

The Dundee captain inexplicably played a pass right across the front of his own goal, presenting a tap-in for Greive from close range.

St Mirren could have doubled their lead through Main but his towering header from Alex Gogic’s cross was well saved by Harry Sharp in the Dundee goal.

Greg Kiltie then lined up a driven effort from the edge of the box that went narrowly past the post with Sharp beaten, before Adam fired a free-kick into the St Mirren wall at the other end.

Scott Tanser then picked out Conor McCarthy with a perfect cross but the Irishman could not get his header on target.

Dundee started the second half on top and only a brilliant Jak Alnwick save denied Ryan Sweeney an equaliser from Adam’s free-kick.

Jordan McGhee then scuffed a shot against the post after St Mirren had failed to clear a corner, the ball falling kindly for the goalkeeper.

Dundee would pay for those misses when they fell further behind after 55 minutes. Marcus Fraser played the ball wide to Main who took a touch before firing a shot high past Sharp.

Niall McGinn had one late chance for Dundee but his shot went well past the post.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Callum Davidson: Premiership survival would match Saints’ historic cup double

Callum Davidson believes cinch Premiership survival would be just as big an achievement as St Johnstone’s historic cup double last season. The Perth club stunned Scottish football in February 2021 by winning the League Cup for the first time with a 1-0 final win over Livingston, before then adding Scottish Cup courtesy of a 1-0 victory over Hibernian.
SPORTS
newschain

Stephen Robinson aims to continue building at St Mirren

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson aims to continue building on and off the park after the club secured their top-flight status but admits he is hampered in his ability to experiment. Saints host Livingston on Wednesday after consecutive wins and clean sheets against cinch Premiership bottom two St Johnstone and...
SOCCER
newschain

Joe Lewis is assured he remains part of Jim Goodwin’s plans at Aberdeen

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin has assured Joe Lewis he remains prominent in his thoughts for next season even though he plans to bring in a new goalkeeper. The 34-year-old club captain has made more than 200 appearances for the Dons since arriving in 2016, but his form has dipped this term, leading to speculation about whether his time as number one at Pittodrie is coming to an end.
MLS
newschain

Craig Bryson still absent as St Johnstone take on Aberdeen

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson had hoped to have Craig Bryson back for the cinch Premiership game against Aberdeen at McDiarmid Park on Wednesday night following ankle surgery. However, the veteran midfielder, out since Boxing Day, has had a setback in his recovery. Chris Kane and David Wotherspoon (both knee)...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Ronan
Person
Ryan Sweeney
Person
Luke Mccowan
Person
Jordan Mcghee
Person
Niall Mcginn
Person
Jak Alnwick
Person
Charlie Adam
Person
Mark Mcghee
Person
Greg Kiltie
Person
Zak Rudden
newschain

Ilmari Niskanen insists Dundee United are as desperate for points as Celtic

Dundee United winger Ilmari Niskanen insists they are as desperate for points as title-chasing Celtic ahead of their crucial clash at Tannadice. Celtic will officially be crowned cinch Premiership champions unless they lose and Rangers win against Ross County. Hoops fans are travelling to Tayside anticipating a party but United...
SOCCER
newschain

Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt

A former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
newschain

Historic State Opening of Parliament sees Charles deliver Queen’s Speech

The Prince of Wales made history when he opened the new session of Parliament alongside the Duke of Cambridge and gave a glimpse of his future role as head of state. In the absence of the Queen, the heir to the throne and his son provided a sense of continuity amid the pomp and ceremony, and Charles’ reading of the Queen’s Speech was a highly symbolic occasion.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relegation#Paisley#Aberdeen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
newschain

Rebekah Vardy tells court she did not leak stories about Coleen Rooney

Rebekah Vardy denied leaking stories about Coleen Rooney to the press as she started her evidence in their High Court libel battle. In a viral social media post in October 2019, Mrs Rooney, 36, said she had carried out a “sting operation” and accused Mrs Vardy, 40, of leaking “false stories” about her private life to the press.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Strong winds batter New Mexico, complicating wildfire fight

Dangerous winds are expected across north-east New Mexico, complicating the fight against wildfires that threaten thousands of homes in mountainous rural communities. The region’s largest city – Las Vegas, home to 13,000 people – is largely safe from danger after firefighters mostly stopped a blaze there from moving east.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy