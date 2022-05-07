Matty Done helps Rochdale end poor campaign on high note at Newport

Rochdale ended their disappointing Sky Bet League Two season on a high and condemned Newport to a fifth successive home defeat as they earned a 2-0 win at Rodney Parade.

Matty Done put the visitors ahead in the 16th minute with an emphatic finish into the top corner and substitute Abraham Odoh added a second in stoppage time to seal the win.

Scot Bennett had the best opportunity of the first half for the hosts but his fierce drive from the edge of the area was well blocked by central defender Max Taylor.

Strikers Rob Street and Dom Telford had chances to level for James Rowberry’s Exiles after the break but Crystal Palace loanee Street saw his effort roll just wide of a post and League Two top scorer Telford was denied by Rochdale goalkeeper Jake Eastwood.

Odoh’s clever finish in time added on wrapped up the three points, which lifted Rochdale to 18th, while Newport finished 11th after their bid for the play-offs hit the buffers in the final weeks of the season.

