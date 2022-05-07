ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Matty Done helps Rochdale end poor campaign on high note at Newport

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KJbG8_0fWLudpO00

Rochdale ended their disappointing Sky Bet League Two season on a high and condemned Newport to a fifth successive home defeat as they earned a 2-0 win at Rodney Parade.

Matty Done put the visitors ahead in the 16th minute with an emphatic finish into the top corner and substitute Abraham Odoh added a second in stoppage time to seal the win.

Scot Bennett had the best opportunity of the first half for the hosts but his fierce drive from the edge of the area was well blocked by central defender Max Taylor.

Strikers Rob Street and Dom Telford had chances to level for James Rowberry’s Exiles after the break but Crystal Palace loanee Street saw his effort roll just wide of a post and League Two top scorer Telford was denied by Rochdale goalkeeper Jake Eastwood.

Odoh’s clever finish in time added on wrapped up the three points, which lifted Rochdale to 18th, while Newport finished 11th after their bid for the play-offs hit the buffers in the final weeks of the season.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Ilmari Niskanen insists Dundee United are as desperate for points as Celtic

Dundee United winger Ilmari Niskanen insists they are as desperate for points as title-chasing Celtic ahead of their crucial clash at Tannadice. Celtic will officially be crowned cinch Premiership champions unless they lose and Rangers win against Ross County. Hoops fans are travelling to Tayside anticipating a party but United...
SOCCER
newschain

Fugitive inmate captured and ex-jail officer dead after manhunt

A former Alabama jail official has died and the murder suspect she is accused of helping escape from custody has been apprehended in Indiana after more than a week on the run. The death of Vicky White, 56, only deepened the mystery of why a respected jail official would leave everything to help free Casey White, 38, a hulking inmate with a violent and frightening history.
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Eastwood
Person
Seal
Person
Dom Telford
Person
Scot Bennett
Person
Abraham Odoh
newschain

Historic State Opening of Parliament sees Charles deliver Queen’s Speech

The Prince of Wales made history when he opened the new session of Parliament alongside the Duke of Cambridge and gave a glimpse of his future role as head of state. In the absence of the Queen, the heir to the throne and his son provided a sense of continuity amid the pomp and ceremony, and Charles’ reading of the Queen’s Speech was a highly symbolic occasion.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crystal Palace#Rochdale#Rodney Parade#Exiles#Newport#Sky Bet League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Access to cash protected and scam victims to be helped under new law

People will continue to be able to easily access their cash and scam victims will be better protected under measures promised in the Financial Services and Markets Bill. The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) will be able to require banks to reimburse authorised push payment (APP) scam losses, totalling hundreds of millions of pounds each year, under the legislation.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Empty shops to be made available under plans to revive high streets

Landlords will have to make shops that have been vacant for more than a year available to prospective tenants under plans to revitalise struggling town centres. Unlocking new powers for local authorities to bring empty premises back into use and instigate rental auctions of vacant commercial properties in town centres and on high streets has been included in the Queen’s Speech.
RETAIL
newschain

GCSE grades don’t count in apprenticeship performance, says Euan Blair

Euan Blair has said that a string of top grades at GCSE makes no difference to the performance of young people who finish apprenticeships through his company, Multiverse. Tony Blair’s son told a panel on the skills gap at the Times Education Summit that “we’ve had for a long time the obsession with academics as a kind of marker of potential and talent”.
EDUCATION
newschain

Strong winds batter New Mexico, complicating wildfire fight

Dangerous winds are expected across north-east New Mexico, complicating the fight against wildfires that threaten thousands of homes in mountainous rural communities. The region’s largest city – Las Vegas, home to 13,000 people – is largely safe from danger after firefighters mostly stopped a blaze there from moving east.
ENVIRONMENT
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
133K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy