Kentucky Derby: A study reveals the winning formula

Ty Dillon Post-Race Thoughts: “Really solid weekend for our Petty GMS Chevrolet. Starting with practice yesterday and throughout the race today, our group worked together and made progress. We kept plugging away at it consistently and got the handling in a good spot where we just needed to make little adjustments. Even when we had a couple things not go our way during the race, we kept our heads down to push through and finish 12th. I’m very proud of our team for rebounding after Dover. This was a complete weekend from start to finish that we can build momentum off of. It was an honor to drive this Lee Petty throwback scheme from the 1959 Daytona 500. He was a pioneer of our sport and to carry his number and colors is a special moment that I’m grateful for.”

MOTORSPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO